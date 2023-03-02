Thursday, March 2, 2023
HomeNews ReportsFrom Infosys leader to Oxfam director: who are the members of the committee set...
Editor's picksFeaturedLawNews Reports
Updated:

From Infosys leader to Oxfam director: who are the members of the committee set up by SC to review regulatory mechanism in Adani Hindenburg case

Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre has an experience 20 years of practising civil, constitutional and labour law at the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Earlier, he also served as Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court and as the first Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

OpIndia Staff
Adani Group
Few members of SC committee on Adani Hindenburg case have questionable history (Image: File/Infosys/Bar and Bench)
19

On March 2, Supreme Court constituted a six-member committee in the Adani-Hinderburg case. Supreme Court judge Abhay Manohar Sapre will head the committee. The other five members appointed by the apex court are Om Prakash Bhatt, Justice JP Devadhar, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, and Somasekhar Sundaresan. The committee has been asked to submit a report in two months.

Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre has an experience 20 years of practising civil, constitutional and labour law at the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Earlier, he also served as Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court and as the first Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

Om Prakash Bhatt is the former chairman of the States Bank of India. He serves as an independent director on the boards of multiple MNCs, including Tata Steel Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and Tata Motors and serves as a non-executive chairman in multiple companies. He is also the chairman of the Indian Banks’ Association.

Justice JP Devadhar was chairperson of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) for five years from July 2013. He practised law at the Bombay High Court in 1977.

KV Kamath is an Indian Banker who has worked with ICIC Bank. He has been in various positions, including chief of the New Development Bank of BRICS countries and chairman of Infosys. Kamath’s name was involved in the high-profile ICICI Bank fraud case by CBI and ED, as per the Pgurus report.

Nandan Nilekani is the Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited. He was also the founding chairman of UIDAI in the rank of Cabinet Minister. In January this year, he was appointed as co-chair of the G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development”. Nilekani contested Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore South constituency in 2014 and lost to BJP’s Ananth Kumar by over 2,00,000 votes.

Somasekhar Sundaresan worked as a journalist in his initial years. He has served as a committee member set up by the central government, SEBI and Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Somasekhar is also a board member of Oxfam India. Notably, Oxfam India has a tendency to work against the central government. On the international platform, Oxfam International is one of the front runners that have worked against the Adani Group in countries like Australia, where the company is investing in coal mines.

Sundaresan’s name was proposed to be elevated by the Supreme Court as High Court Judge. However, the central government objected to it because of his highly biased opinions on social media. Later, the SC reiterated his name in January this year. In January this year, Oxfam India published a dubious report on how taxpayers are divided among income sections. OpIndia’s report on it can be read here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAdani Hindenburg case, SEBI probe, SEBI Adani
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,449FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com