On Thursday, March 23, World Athletics, the international governing organisation for athletics, banned transgender women (men who have transitioned to women) from competing in the female category at international events. It said that transgender women who have been through male puberty will not be able to compete in female events starting March 31.

World Athletics Council has banned transgender women from competing in female events. pic.twitter.com/7U3h8rPm45 — Resonant News🌍 (@Resonant_News) March 24, 2023

The governing body of the organisation stated that men who became women after puberty as male have been banned from women’s events to “protect the future of the female category” in sports.

Speaking about the decision, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said that they know that the decision would be contentious, but it was necessary. He added that it was guided by the “overarching principle” of fairness, as well as the science around physical performance and male advantage.

“Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations. We believe the integrity of the female category in athletics is paramount,” he said.

However, he added that the body will be open to any new research findings in the future. Coe said that he would set up a working group that would consult with transgender athletes and review any fresh research that emerged. “We’re not saying no forever,” he said.

The governing body also stated that it had tightened testosterone restrictions for other athletes. It has cut down the testosterone plasma to 2.5 nanomoles per litre, which was earlier 5 nanomoles per litre.

Now, it requires DSD athletes to have a blood testosterone level of 2.5 nanomoles per litre for a minimum of 24 months across all events to compete, double the previous time.

Several women who were formerly men will be unable to compete at the World Athletics Championships in August due to the new restrictions.

Notably, this is not the first time that trans women had to face restrictions in elite competition. Last June, the World Aquatics Federation voted to prohibit transgender women from the elite competition if they had gone through any stage of male puberty. A scientific panel discovered that transgender women had a considerable advantage even after lowering their testosterone levels using medication.

The vote was approved by 71% of the national federations.