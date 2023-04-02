On April 28, two Hindu persons from Maharashtra were wrongfully detained by the Hyderabad Police after the authorities at Makkah Masjid in the city of Hyderabad complained that the duo had allegedly raised the slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in the Masjid. Makkah Masjid is considered to be one of the largest historic Muslim places of worship in the city.

According to the reports, three Maharashtrians identified as Anmol, Vishal and Venkat had arrived at the Makkah Masjid as a tourist on Thursday. The Masjid authorities called the police after they allegedly heard the slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ from within the Masjid. The authorities alleged that the three Hindus raised the slogans inside the Masjid premises. The Hussaini Alam police officers were then informed about the matter, after which the police immediately detained two of the individuals and launched a manhunt to nab the third one who went absconding.

However, during the interrogation, the Police confirmed that the men did not raise any slogan but the sound came up from the mobile phone of one of the persons. The Hindus stated that the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan was a ringtone on a phone and it was heard when the phone rang, and they did not shout it. The Police also confirmed that the Masjid authorities mistook the ringtone and alleged that ‘anti-minority’ slogans were raised.

The Masjid authorities also later released a video to confirm that the Hindus didn’t raise the slogan after checking CCTV footage, and therefore no FIR in the case has been filed. “Police say that the boys had ringtone of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ set on their phone. They said that the boys had not raised the slogans. We also then checked our CCTV footage for confirmation but could not find any proof that the boys had raised the slogans,” Masjid superintendent said.

JAI SRI RAM tunes in Mecca Masjid Hyderabad Case Update:



Masjid Superintendent raised Complaint against tourist who’s mobile ringtone was JAI SRI RAM, apparently police officials denied registering Case on Ringtone.#JaiSriRam pic.twitter.com/948FWcxY9Q — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) April 28, 2023

Advocate Neelam Bhargav Ram also confirmed that the two boys who were detained earlier had been released by the police after the preliminary inquiry in the case. Also, SHO Hussaini Alam confirmed to him that no FIR had been registered in the case.

spoke to @shohussainialam & Confirmed they were released after Preliminary enquiry and police Inspector confirmed FIR not registered in this issue..Jai Sri Ram @sidis28 ji🕉 https://t.co/BWiwcqDFob — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) April 28, 2023

The incident is said to have happened on Thursday, April 27, a day before the Friday prayers at the Makkah Masjid when hundreds of Muslims congregate for the afternoon prayers. Security officers remained intact after the incident at the Mosque which is located in the Charminar area and is a major tourist attraction as well.