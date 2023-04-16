Sunday, April 16, 2023
Allahu Akbar chants raised in a college in Gujarat’s Anand after two groups clash over eve-teasing, read details

Students alleged that one Muslim student was regularly harassing one Hindu girl and despite warnings continued to do so.

OpIndia Staff
Aanand College
Muslims gathered and raised 'Allah Hu Akbar' slogans after Hindu students stopped a Muslim from teasing a Hindu student at Aanand College (Image: OpIndia Gujarati)
On April 15, Hindu and Muslim students at a college in Anand in Gujarat clashed after Hindu students objected to eve-teasing by a Muslim student. As per reports, when Hindu students stopped a Muslim student from eve teasing, he brought his friends and started fighting. The Muslim students also raised ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans on the college premises. The incident took place in the commerce college of Anand.

Reportedly some students were injured during the clash. The police were informed about the incident after they reached the college and controlled the situation. Local newspaper Naya Padkar reported that on the morning of April 15, a group of Hindu students was sitting in the college. They noticed a Muslim student was allegedly harassing a Hindu female student and laughing at her. It has become a regular thing in college. Hindu students rushed to the girl’s rescue. They scolded the Muslim student and warned him not to repeat it.

The Muslim student got agitated and called his friends on the college premises. They raised “Allahu Akbar” slogans on the premises which resulted in the clash. The Muslim student claimed that Hindu students forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and said when he did not raise the slogan, Hindu students harassed him.

Reports suggest that a clash happened at the college canteen on the same day but they came to a compromise. However, in the afternoon, they again got into a scuffle. One student was reportedly injured and rushed to the hospital.

Anand DGP JN Panchal and his team reached the college and controlled the situation.

OpIndia Staff
