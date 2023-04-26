Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmed suspended from govt doctor post for providing shelter to Guddu Muslim

According to Dr Akhilesh Mohan, the chief medical officer of Meerut, Akhlaq Ahmad has been suspended on government orders. Akhlaq was posted at the Bhavanpur Community Health Centre in Meerut as a paediatrician.

On Tuesday, April 25, Uttar Pradesh Health Department suspended slain mafia Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmed, a senior government doctor posted in Meerut. Akhlaq Ahmed has been accused of providing shelter and money to Umesh Pal murder accused Guddu Muslim. 

According to Dr Akhilesh Mohan, the chief medical officer of Meerut, Akhlaq Ahmad has been suspended on government orders. Akhlaq was posted at the Bhavanpur Community Health Centre in Meerut as a paediatrician.

According to Superintendent of Police, STF, Brijesh Singh, Akhlaq was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on April 1 from Nauchandi and taken to Prayagraj.

Reportedly, when the accused persons in the Umesh Pal murder case arrived in Meerut after the crime, Akhlaq not only gave them shelter but also money. CCTV footage of the same was recovered by the police.

Speaking about the action taken against Akhlaq Ahmed, UP Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The doctor in question (Akhlaq Ahmed) not only tarnished the image of the state government but also brought a bad name to his department.” 

Moreover, Minister Pathak said that Dr Akhlaq Ahmed indulged in unethical activities which were in clear violation of the Government Service Conduct Rules.

Notably, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were gunned down on April 15, 2023, while they were taken for a medical examination.

Umesh Pal murder

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, along with his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh was shot dead on February 24 outside Umesh Pal’s residence in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj.

A case was filed against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, as well as nine other people at the Dhoomanganj police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal. Asad and Ghulam were neutralised in a police encounter in Jhansi earlier this month when they tried to fire at police officers.

