In connection with a string of shootings at Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento County, and other sites in the state, the California Police have made 17 arrests. The police have also recovered weapons like an AK-47, pistols, and at least one machine gun after conducting several searches at more than 20 locations.

According to reports, four of them have Indian passports, while the remaining are said to be born and raised in the United States. Those arrested include Armandeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Nitish Kaushal, Harmandeep Singh, Gurminder Singh Kang, Devender Singh, Gursharan Singh, Grucharan Singh, and more.

On March 26, a shooting took place during the Nagar Kirtan on the occasion of the opening ceremony for the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society. Two men were reported to be in serious condition. The event happened on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County’s Vineyard neighbourhood, where a large crowd had assembled.

As a result, officials began Operation Broken Sword, a probe that focused on two rival factions of a criminal organisation that participated in a variety of illegal operations, such as the sale of guns and violent crimes. Investigators carried out search warrants on Sunday as part of a planned “takedown,” seizing 41 unlawfully held guns.

According to a statement made by California attorney general Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré, the 17 felony arrests, mostly of members of the local Sikh community, were made on Sunday during a massive operation that involved agents executing search warrants at 20 locations in Northern California.

Dupré states that two mafia members “wanted for several murders” in India have also been apprehended. These people, who are alleged members of competing criminal organisations, are charged with several violent crimes, including five attempted murders.

Both the mass shooting at a Sikh temple in Stockton, California, on August 27, 2022, and the shooting at a Sikh temple in Sacramento, California, on March 23, 2023, are thought to have been carried out by these groups. According to a press statement, the investigation also showed that law enforcement was able to stop two other shootings from happening.

“Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighbourhoods where their children live and play. As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we’re taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars,” he said.

Dupré added, “An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel.” Authorities have detained 7 persons after discovering ammunition magazines with high capacities for two assault rifles and four pistols in those cars close to the parade route. The suspects planned to set up shop along the route and open fire on rivals.

Dupre said that members of the AK-47 Group and Minta, two criminal organisations responsible for the rising violence, were formerly affiliated with a single organization before splitting off into competing groups. The district attorney stated that although the reasons for the violence are still a little murky, they essentially just show up and try to shoot each other.

In relation to the incident in Woodland, five guys have been taken into custody. They are Husandeep Singh, Harkirat Singh, Pavittar Singh, Tirath Ram, and Sahajpreet Singh. According to Dupre, Husandeep Singh and Pavittar Singh are sought in India on allegations of murder.