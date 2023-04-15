Congress candidate list in Karnataka: Former CM Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar

For the soon-to-be-held Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party issued its third list of candidates on Saturday, comprising of 43 names. After much anticipation, former chief minister Siddaramaiah dropped from the race in Kolar as he had previously declared, and the party instead happened to nominate Kothur G Manjunath for the said constituency.

In the absence of Siddaramaiah, K. Srinivasa Gowda, who switched from the JD(S) to the Congress, anticipated receiving the Kolar ticket, but the party chose to nominate Manjunath, an ex-MLA from the Mulbagal constituency. Siddaramaiah will be contesting the election from the Varuna seat.

Third list of Congress candidates finalised by the CEC for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023. pic.twitter.com/BXeEs9pgSz — Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2023

Laxman Savadi, a former BJP minister and the newest addition to the Congress, received a ticket from Athani after the BJP refused him one from there. Savadhi just joined the Congress following conversations with the head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), DK Shivakumar.

On Friday, the BJP responded strongly to the Congress’ choice to nominate Laxman Savadi who just switched to the party. “Even after losing the election, BJP made him deputy CM and then MLC, even after that, he is going to a party (Congress) with such quarrels where the leaders are divided into two groups. He has made a big mistake & will regret it later,” said Arun Singh, BJP Karnataka in-charge.

A number of well-known politicians from the Belagavi region, according to DK Shivakumar, would be joining the Congress party in the upcoming days. Congress has so far announced candidates for 209 out of 224 assembly seats in the state. 15 further candidates for the assembly elections are still to be announced by the Congress.

The new list includes some well-known individuals, such as HC Yogeesh from Shimoga City, Nivedith Alva from Kumta, Nayana Motamma from Mudigere, Dr Srinivas Kariyanna from Shimoga Rural, Shinde Bhimsen Rao from Aurad, and Shivalinge Gowda from Arsikere.

Later today, the BJP is also anticipated to disclose its final list. Elections for the Karnataka legislature will take place on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.