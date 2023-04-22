On Saturday, April 22, the Congress party expelled Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President, Angkita Dutta, from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years for ‘anti-party activities.’

She had recently alleged harassment by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav for the past 6 months.

The decision came after she lodged a police complaint against IYC national president Srinivas BV, accusing him of harassment.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress on Friday (April 21) for improperly handling the harassment charges by Angkita Dutta against the national president of the party’s youth wing, Srinivas BV. He assured that the Assam police would intervene in the matter if the Congress party failed to resolve it.

Assam Congress sends show cause notice to Angkita Dutta

Prior to this, on April 20, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) issued a show cause notice to Dr Angkita Dutta over the allegations she leveled against IYC National President and Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Srinivas BV.

APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah issued the notice seeking an explanation from the former President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Dr Angkita Dutta as to why disciplinary actions should not be taken against her. She was given two days to respond.

Notably, on the same day, Angkita Dutta filed a police complaint against Srinivas at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati alleging harassment. In the complaint, she alleged that Srinivas made sexist comments, used abusive language, and mentally harassed her. She also added that he threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about him to the senior office bearers.

In the complaint, she narrated a recent incident in Chhatishargar, where Srinivas allegedly held her arm, pushed and pulled her, and used slang words to threaten her.

Indian Youth Congress sends legal notice

The show cause notice came two days after Roopesh S Bhadauria, National Chairman of the Indian Youth Congress Legal Cell, sent a legal notice to Dr Angkita Dutta. The notice was sent on behalf of Srinivas. In the notice, it was claimed that Srinivas was a “well-known public figure”, and the allegations levels by Dutta in tweets and other statements were “sexist, chauvinistic, false and frivolous”, and the language used was “unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory and malicious”.