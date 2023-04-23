On Saturday (April 22), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi handed over the keys of his plush government accommodation, located at 12 Tughlaq Lane, to the authorities.

He had held the bungalow since 2005 but had to give up its possession after 18 years. The development came after Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat Court for defaming the socially backward ‘Modi community’ and eventually disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

As per protocol, the Congress scion had no choice but to give up his government accommodation. However, the grand old party and its supporters chose to make a spectacle of the simple event in the hopes of stirring public sympathy.

Former Congress spokesperson, Sanjay Jha, claimed, “Rahul Gandhi may have vacated his house. But he has found a home in over a billion hearts. Truth wins. Always. It will triumph again.”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera found answers to profound questions surrounding politics in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi exemplifies stubbornness and dedication.

आज जब ⁦@RahulGandhi⁩ को अपना घर ख़ाली करके जाते देखा तो उनके चेहरे पर, उनकी आँखों में कुछ अहम सवालों का जवाब मिला।

हम राजनीति में क्यों हैं?

इस जद्दोजहद से हम क्या हासिल करना चाहते हैं? pic.twitter.com/gTjWFVFUgf — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) April 22, 2023

Shantanu, who identifies as a ‘Nehruvian’ on social media, hailed Rahul Gandhi as the source of motivation for being able to ‘smile’ while handing over the keys of his former accommodation.

“This picture will be remembered throughout history. The smile on Rahul Gandhi’s face even after going through all type of targeted harassment. One thing I always learn from him is how to be patient during tough times and now He’s the real source of motivation for me.…”

The hullabaloo continued further when Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had to give up his government accommodation on account of speaking the ‘truth.’

“The people of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It’s the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth…” the Congress scion was heard as saying.

In reality, Rahul Gandhi had to be removed as MP and asked to let go of his bungalow on account of his despicable rant against the underprivileged ‘Modi’ community.

During an election rally in the run-up to the 2019 elections, the Congress scion had said, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi… how come they all have Modi as a common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?”

Rahul Gandhi is now continuing to mock the Judiciary and insult the Modi community by claiming that he is being penalised for speaking the ‘truth.’

The Congress ecosystem is eulogising Rahul Gandhi as if he made some form of a ‘sacrifice’ for the welfare of the nation by surrendering his government bungalow. Some loyalists had even gone to the extent of claiming that Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister on account of this particular event.

Despite all attempts at portraying the Congress scion as a victim, the people of India are well aware of the realities. They have not forgotten how the grand-old party mocked Narendra Modi, who hails from the backward Modh Ghanchi community, with elitist and unparliamentary jibes.

The attitude of the grand old party and its past record will continue to remind voters that all ‘sob stories’ surrounding Rahul Gandhi are nothing but hogwash and, at best, a political ruse ahead of the 2024 General elections.