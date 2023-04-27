Thursday, April 27, 2023
Customs held a Tanzanian passenger for carrying narcotics dissolved in whiskey bottles

This is a new modus operandi to smuggle narcotics dissolved in alcohol, probably since alcohol evaporates in the open, the dissolved substance (cocaine in this case) could be recovered easily.

Tanzanian whiskey
A Tanzanian nationality passenger was arrested by Indira Gandhi International Airport customs for allegedly carrying three Whiskey bottles with dissolved narcotics substances, said a statement by customs.

Based on profiling by IGIA Customs/DRI, a Tanzanian nationality passenger who arrived from Addis Ababa was followed from the deboarding gate, added the statement. As soon as the passenger took to the Green Channel, Customs/DRI officers intercepted him inter-alia asking whether he was carrying any narcotic substances. Upon searching his baggage, three whiskey bottles were found.

The liquid inside the bottles was unusually viscous, unlike whiskey. Upon opening the bottles and subjecting them to a test kit, the presence of cocaine was indicated.

Further investigations are underway.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

