On Thursday, April 27, a cab driver was arrested in Delhi for sexually harassing a 6-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as a Jaitpur resident named Mohammad Azhar. The 30-year-old accused used to take the minor victim along with several other students to her school in van. A case has been registered against Mohammad Azhar on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station. The accused has been booked under POCSO Act.

Reportedly, in her complaint, the victim’s mother stated that she had hired the accused Mohammad Azhar to take her daughter to her school in the Defence Colony area. Using this opportunity, the accused has been sexually abusing her daughter for over a year. She added that accused Mohammad Azhar used to touch the minor victim’s private parts inappropriately while driving her to and from her school.

The victim’s mother got to know about the crime after the victim told her mother that she is having pain in her private parts and refused to get into the van. Following this, the victim’s parents questioned her and she revealed her ordeal.

Speaking on the matter, Southeast Delhi DCP Rajesh Dev said that a case has been registered at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act in response to the complaint. He also added that the accused Mohammad Azhar has been arrested.

It has been found during the police investigation that the accused used to take twenty to twenty-five students studying in first and second standard to the school. It was found during the probe that Azhad used to drop the girl at last, giving himself the opportunity to molest her.

The accused was reportedly set to get married on May 2 this year.