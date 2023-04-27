Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: School van driver Mohammad Azhar arrested for molesting a 6-year-old girl for over...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: School van driver Mohammad Azhar arrested for molesting a 6-year-old girl for over a year in the vehicle

Azhad used to take 20-25 students studying in first and second standard to the school and used to drop the girl at last, giving himself the opportunity to molest her.

OpIndia Staff
Representative image courtesy Dall-E-2
22

On Thursday, April 27, a cab driver was arrested in Delhi for sexually harassing a 6-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as a Jaitpur resident named Mohammad Azhar. The 30-year-old accused used to take the minor victim along with several other students to her school in van. A case has been registered against Mohammad Azhar on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station. The accused has been booked under POCSO Act.

Reportedly, in her complaint, the victim’s mother stated that she had hired the accused Mohammad Azhar to take her daughter to her school in the Defence Colony area. Using this opportunity, the accused has been sexually abusing her daughter for over a year. She added that accused Mohammad Azhar used to touch the minor victim’s private parts inappropriately while driving her to and from her school.

The victim’s mother got to know about the crime after the victim told her mother that she is having pain in her private parts and refused to get into the van. Following this, the victim’s parents questioned her and she revealed her ordeal. 

Speaking on the matter, Southeast Delhi DCP Rajesh Dev said that a case has been registered at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act in response to the complaint. He also added that the accused Mohammad Azhar has been arrested. 

It has been found during the police investigation that the accused used to take twenty to twenty-five students studying in first and second standard to the school. It was found during the probe that Azhad used to drop the girl at last, giving himself the opportunity to molest her.

The accused was reportedly set to get married on May 2 this year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com