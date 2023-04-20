Popular singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again in the news, but this time for the wrong reason. He has been charged with abducting and assaulting an event manager. The owner of an event company, Vivek Raman, has lodged an FIR against Honey Singh and others at the BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) police station in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Vivek Raman has complained that he was abducted, kept captive and assaulted by the musician-singer and his associates. Mumbai Police confirmed that Vivek Raman has filed a complaint against Honey Singh and others.

Maharashtra | A person named Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station in Mumbai. Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him… — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Vivek Raman is the owner of the Festivina Music Festival, and he had planned a programme by Honey Singh at BKC in Mumbai. The music festival titled Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0 by Festivina was to be held at MMRDA Grounds in BKC, which was scheduled to take place on April 15th. But later the event was postponed due to some financial issues.

Raman said that on 15 April, when he reached the venue, he had arguments with some vendors over non-payment. Raman added that he was expecting payment from the event’s ticket-selling partner, but didn’t receive it on time. As a result, he cancelled the event and informed everyone abut the same.

He claimed that Honey Singh and his crew got very upset and angry over the cancellation of the show. Outraged by this, the musician and his associates abducted and thrashed him while keeping him hostage at the JW Marriott hotel in Sahar, Mumbai, as per the complaint. He demanded the arrest of Yo Yo Honey Singh and his aides in his complaint.

“I was physically assaulted, kidnapped, and intimidated by Yo Yo Honey Singh and his crew members: Rohit Chhabra, Akshat Jaiswal, Rahul Jaiswal, Inderjit Sunil, Nikhil, Arvinder Kler, Arun Kumar, and Akshay Mehra. I was kidnapped and taken by a white Fortuner car from MMRDA, BKC to JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai by the said persons and physically assaulted by fists, blows, and kicking, and badly hurt at JW Marriott, Sahar, and Mumbai. I was wrongfully and illegally restrained by JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai, for payment of bills for a period of 2 days,” Raman stated in his complaint to the police.

Vivek Raman added that after this, he called the vendors and others and proceeded to organise the music concert.

The BKC police have not yet registered an FIR in the case and are investigating the matter. “We have just received the complaint and are verifying the allegations made in it. No FIR has been registered against anyone yet,” an officer at the BKC police station said.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has not responded to the allegations yet.

The news came a day after it was reported that the Bollywood star and his actor-model girlfriend Tina Thadani had broken up. They reportedly split up just a few days ago and are currently residing apart. The duo has also unfollowed each other on social media and deleted pictures with each other. However, the reason behind their break up is not known as of now.

In December of last year, Honey Singh revealed their relationship during an event in Delhi. He disclosed how Tina came up with the title when he shared that he had just released a new album called 3.0. He stated, “Meri girlfriend baithi hai Tina. Isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0,” (My girlfriend Tina is sitting here. She has given me this name, Honey 3.0) pointing out at her in the audience.

Honey Singh is currently in the spotlight with his album 3.0 and is yet to give any response to the accusation against him.