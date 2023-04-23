Firecrackers bursted inside Martand Sun Temple in Kashmir on Eid

In the Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, an incident of firecrackers being set off on Eid-ul-Fitr has been reported. On social media, the video of the incident is going viral wherein several boys can be seen bursting crackers. It is pertinent to recall that this is the same temple, now in ruins that was called a “devil’s cave” (Shaitan ki Gufa) in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film “Haider”. The ASI had also allowed the filmmakers to shoot the film there.

The youngsters can be seen jumping in the temple in the viral video. Several boys are also seen setting off fireworks in the background. One of the boys there is seen in white clothes and a cap on his head. It is apparent that the people who lit fireworks inside the temple are Muslims.

It is notable that the Martand Sun Temple is one of the few Sun Temples in the country. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has designated the temple as a protected monument. Furthermore, the Archaeological Department even objected to Hindus performing pooja in this temple in May of last year when Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha performed Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at the temple. On the other hand, the ASI has not yet responded in any way to the event involving the Eid fireworks.

The ancient Martand Surya Temple in Kashmir

The temple is said to have been built in the 8th century, but attempts were made to destroy it several times between 1389 and 1413. It is believed that Hindu ruler Lalitaditya had built the Martand Surya Temple in honor of the Sun God or Bhaskar in the 8th century AD. Lalitaditya was a Surya (Sun) Dynasty Kshatriya. The temple’s style of construction and the expertise displayed in it was unprecedented in world history. The Vastu science of architecture has been employed, and the building is designed so that the Sun’s rays fall on the Surya idol throughout the day.

Though the cities, towns, and ruins of Lalitaditya’s era are not easily located, the remnants of the large Martand temple, which the emperor had built at the pilgrimage site of the same name, are an example of the expertise of the Kashmiri Hindu builders of ancient times.