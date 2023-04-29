‘Guddu Muslim was Ayush Chaudhary’: Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi Mahant Raju Das says Atiq Ahmed converted his aides to Islam

On Friday, April 28, the chief priest of Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi Temple said that Umesh Pal murder accused ‘Bumbaaz’ Guddu Muslim was originally a Hindu named Ayush Chaudhary and was converted to Islam by slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Mahant Raju Das also said that Atiq Ahmed used to convert Hindu youths to Islam and then incite them to carry out criminal activities at his command.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mahant Raju Das said, “People in the administration have admitted and taken note that 12 people were converted by Atiq Ahmed. Guddu’s name was Ayush Chaudhary, and Usmani was Vijay, so it is confirmed by the administration that Atiq used to convert people who worked for him. Guddu Muslim inclined towards such criminal activities and somehow came in contact with Atiq, who in turn gave him work such as smuggling of counterfeit currency, murder, you see how he was hurling the bomb.”

He also claimed that Guddu Muslim’s original residence is in the Gosainganj area of Sultanpur in UP.

Moreover, Mahant Raju Das talked about a video of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed, who was killed in an encounter in Jhansi earlier this month, wherein he was seen brutally thrashing a naked man. It is notable that Asad Ahmed was one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Mahant Raju Das said, along with smuggling weapons in collusion with Pakistan’s ISI, smuggling counterfeit currency, loot, murder, and rape, Atiq Ahmed used to play the game of religious conversion as well.

He further claimed that the administration during its investigation has found that Atiq Ahmed had converted 12 people to Islam. “Guddu Muslim once used to be Chaudhary, similarly Vijay, today known as Usmani was once Vijay. Atiq Ahmed changed the religion of whoever worked with him or for him. Had he (Atiq Ahmed) been alive, many more cases against him would have come to the fore and several white-collar people would also have been exposed,” the Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant said.

Notably, it was earlier reported that Usman, who fired the first shot in the murder case of Umesh Pal and was later killed in a police encounter, was originally a Hindu man named Vijay Kumar. He was reportedly rechristened as Usman when he joined Atiq Ahmed’s gang. The UP Police is investigating the religious conversion angle in the matter.