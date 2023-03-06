After the encounter of Usman, who fired the first shot in the murder case of Umesh Pal, the angle of religious conversion has now come to light. In this regard, Law and Order ADG Prashant Kumar has taken notice and an investigation is launched to ascertain how shooter Vijay Kumar became Usman Chowdhury.

According to the information that has emerged so far, Atiq Ahmed’s son had named Vijay as Usman, based on his loyalty. Usman was a very shrewd criminal. When he joined the Ahmed gang in IAA 227, he was rechristened as Usman. Allegedly, it was Atik Ahmed himself who had Usman undergo a religious conversion when Chaudhary was given the name Usman. The police are now investigating this case.

Law and Order ADG Prashant Kumar said that we are aware of the case of becoming Usman due to the victory of a shooter. Why would an ordinary person keep the name Usman?

Meanwhile, Usman’s wife claimed that her husband was innocent and was not involved in the murder of Umesh Pal.

On March 5, Uttar Pradesh police gunned down one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Identified as Usman Chowdhary alias Vijay Kumar, the accused was a member of the Atiq Ahmed gang and was the first to fire a shot at Pal. The encounter took place in the Kaundhiyara area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, Usman sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. He was shifted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Reportedly, UP Police had announced a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh for each accused in the murder case. Usman and other accused had allegedly killed Umesh Pal on February 24 in broad daylight. Pal was the prime witness in the 2005 BSL MLA Raju Pal murder case in which Atiq Ahmed and his brother ex-MLA Ashraf were prime accused. The incident took place at his residence.