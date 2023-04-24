Monday, April 24, 2023
‘Bumbaz’ Guddu Muslim likely in Chhattisgarh, CCTV footage shows he had gone to meet Ashraf with Atiq’s son Asad

Guddu Muslim had reportedly escaped to Odisha and from there to Chhattisgarh to evade arrest.

OpIndia Staff
Guddu Muslim, Asad and two others at Bareilly jail few days before Umesh Pal was murdered
Guddu Muslim, Atiq Ahmed’s aide who is on the run, is likely hiding in Chhattisgarh, a report by Jagran says. As per the report, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has been carrying out search operations for Guddu Muslim in various states. But till now he has been evading arrests. Guddu Muslim played a pivotal role in the killing of Umesh Pal, the eyewitness in Raju Pal murder case.

As per Jagran report, Guddu Muslim’s location was initially believed to be Bargadh in Odisha. However, the STF has received information that Guddu Muslim was a close associate of one criminal from Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund. In this regard, the STF has reached Chhattisgarh for further interrogation. Citing sources, Jagran reported that Guddu Muslim’s location was traced to Bargadh then Bhathali and lastly to Sohela. However, after Sohela, Uttar Pradesh Police was able to trace Guddu Muslim.

As per latest updates, Guddu Muslim’s latest location was near Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. However, it may now be possible that Guddu Muslim might have further escaped to some other state.

However, as per ABP News, Guddu Muslim is still in Chhattisgarh.

The report says that one Raja Khan was interrogated in Odisha by STF team and he said that Guddu Muslim might be in Chhattisgarh. He reportedly even gave some evidence. However, Guddu Muslim knows how the police surveillance works and how to evade the same which is why Police has not been able to nab him yet.

The report further states that now the police is also investigating the brothers in law of Ashraf, Saddam, Gaddafi and Zaid who may also have had a role in Umesh Pal murder case. One of the brothers in law is also wanted in another unrelated case. All three are currently on the run. All three also used to meet Ashraf in the jail.

Guddu Muslim went to Bareilly Jail to meet Ashraf with Atiq’s son Asad

As per a NavBharat Times report, on 11th February 2023, few days before Umesh Pal was murdered, Guddu Muslim had visited Ashraf in Bareilly jail with Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad. In the viral video, the faces of Guddu Muslim, Asad, Usman and Ghulam are clearly visible.

The CCTV footage is of the time when the four had gone to meet Ashraf in jail.

As per the report, during the meeting inside Bareilly jail is when the plan to murder Umesh Pal was hatched. Later, on 24th February, Umesh Pal was killed in broad daylight.

