Police in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, apprehended three males for harassing a hijab-wearing Muslim college girl. The incident took place on Monday in the vicinity of Makai Gate, and a video of it has since gone viral.

The girl’s mobile phone was also snatched and she can be seen asking the boys harassing her to give back her phone. The intimidation started due to the youngsters’ suspicion that she was hanging out with a Hindu man. At the time of the attack, the girl had come to visit the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara in the city.

Video from Sambhaji Nagar (earlier Aurangabad) where a burqa-clad girl was molested by her co-religionists for hanging out with a “gair-Muslim” pic.twitter.com/e08mB330Sf — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 27, 2023

The trio made an effort to stop the pair and even questioned the girl, “Why are you walking with some other boy”. Afterward, they started harassing her. One of them grabbed the girl’s hand as she quickly moved forward to escape them. Screaming, she begged them to release her hand. This lasted for a long time and no one stepped forward to assist the girl despite the fact that there were a lot of people around them.

In the meantime, someone nearby recorded a video of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media. After being notified, Begumpura police arrived at the scene.

The woman was recognised by the police from the footage, and they asked her to register a complaint. She declined, though, and as a result, the police started the procedure to file a suo motu case.

“The three accused, in this case, have been detained by the police on charges of criminal intimidation, stalking, causing bodily harm, and insulting a woman,” informed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deepak Girhe.

“This incident is of Monday, 24 April. The victim hails from a town in Ahmednagar and is staying in Sambhaji Nagar to prepare for a competition. Police team reached the spot soon after the girl was molested, she was rescued by a family and taken to their home. Then the police team brought her to the station,” Begumpura Police Inspector Shivaji Taware told the media. “After taking some information, she was dropped off at her house after some time,” he added.