On April 23, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s supporters launched an attack on Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir. The attack was because of his statement on a Pakistani channel where he claimed ex-Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to open a backdoor discussion with India, but Imran Khan did not allow for it.

Hamid Mir also made similar statements in January this year. Later, in March 2023, Khan also made a statement on similar lines claiming Bajwa used to pressurise him to start talks with India.

شکریہ @HamidMirPAK یہ پول بھی کھول دیا۔ لیکن یہ فقط جنرل باجوہ کا فیصلہ نہیں بلکہ شاید ادارے کا ہو گا۔ قوم کو چونا لگایا ستر سال اور پھر کہ دیا کہ ٹینک نہیں چلتے۔ اور ففتھ جنریشن کے نام پہ گالی گلوچ کو پروان چڑھایا، لوگوں کو غداری کے سرٹیفکیٹ عطا کئے۔ سیاستدان سولی پہ چڑھے، مار… pic.twitter.com/yYXD1CZDNu — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) April 22, 2023

In a recent discussion with Nasim Zehra on City O42, Hamid Mir claimed that Bajwa got into a secret agreement with the Modi government on Kashmir, and it has not been made public. He added that PM Modi’s visit was scheduled for Pakistan soon after a ceasefire agreement was signed between India and Pakistan. Interestingly, according to Hamid Mir, neither the foreign Minister Quereshi nor the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan were aware of the possibility of such a visit in April 2021.

Hamid claimed that when Bajwa was questioned about it, he allegedly told Quereshi that Pakistan was not in a state of war with India. Hamid claimed a similar story was narrated by Bajwa in front of around 25 journalists when Imran Khan was PM of the country.

Hamid Mir further claimed in a video message secretively sent by late Hurriyat separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani that General Bajwa was more dangerous than former President Musharraf. He also claimed that former Prime Minister of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Farooq Haider Khan was aware of India’s plans to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed when Farooq approached Bajwa to take action, he refused, saying Pakistan could not attack India. Farooq then went to London and informed Nawaz Sharif about the situation.

Pakistanis react to Hamid Mir’s statements

Twitter user OSINT Insider said, “Bajwa told Hamid Mir that he wanted to make a deal with India on Kashmir, but Imran Khan and SMQ refused to do so. But instead of telling people about this sinister plan by Bajwa, Hamid Mir kept criticising Imran Khan. No mention of Bajwa & his Modi plan anywhere.” He blamed Mir for not telling the Pakistani people about the “sinister” plan of Bajwa and accused him of attacking Imran Khan with propaganda.

Mir knew that Imran Khan & Shah Mehmood had foiled General Bajwa's backdoor deal on Kashmir, at the risk of losing their govt (that they did).



Instead of telling Pakistani people the real facts, Mir kept calling Imran Khan a غدار ِ کشمیر and kept accusing him of selling Kashmir. — OSINT Insider (@OSINT_Insider) April 22, 2023

Twitter user Saith Abdullah said, “Hamid Mir used to say before that Imran Khan sold Kashmir, and now he is saying Gen (R) Bajwa and Gen (R) Faiz Hameed sold Kashmir, and Imran Khan & Shah Mehmood Qureshi showed resistance. Hamid Mir is truly a vile & shameless liar with zero dignity & a champion of propagandists.”

Hamid Mir used to say before that Imran Khan sold Kashmir, and now he is saying Gen (R) Bajwa and Gen (R) Faiz Hameed sold Kashmir, and Imran Khan & Shah Mehmood Qureshi showed resistance. Hamid Mir is truly a vile & shameless liar with zero dignity & a champion of propagandists. — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) April 22, 2023

Imran Khan accused Bajwa of forcing him to start talks with India

On April 3, Imran Khan claimed Bajwa had pressurised him to start talks with India. He said, “Bajwa wanted me to develop friendly ties with India. He put pressure on me for this and it was one of the reasons our relationship deteriorated.” Interestingly, Khan has also started suggesting that Pakistan should develop friendly relations with India. However, India has repeatedly said talks would not be possible in an environment of terror, hostility, and violence.