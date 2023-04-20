Thursday, April 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndian Mountaineer Anurag Maloo rescued 3 days after falling off Mount Annapurna camp in...
News Reports
Updated:

Indian Mountaineer Anurag Maloo rescued 3 days after falling off Mount Annapurna camp in Nepal, taken to hospital in critical condition

The search and rescue operation was underway for past three days after 34-year-old Maloo went missing while he was camping at the 10th highest mountain in the world. While local sherpas searched for Maloo on ground, a helicopter equipped with a carbon dioxide detector was deployed for the hunt.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Mountaineer Anurag Maloo found alive 3 days after falling off Mount Annapurna camp in Nepal
Anurag Maloo had gone missing on April 17
9

On Thursday, Rajasthan-based mountaineer named Anurag Maloo who had gone missing on April 17 after falling deep into the crevasses on Mount Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world was recovered alive in a critical condition. The news was confirmed by one of his family members named Sudhir who posted a video online saying that his bother Anurag was recovered alive but was in a critical condition. Anurag has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Pokhara.

Sudhir in the video which went viral over the social media, could further be heard saying that Anurag has been admitted to the hospital and all are praying for his speedy recovery. One of the users named Akshaye Rathi also posted a tweet confirming the news and said, “with God’s grace and the efforts of search teams, Anurag Maloo has been found! He is being rushed for treatment. Please pray for his wellbeing.”

The search and rescue operation was underway for past three days after 34-year-old Maloo went missing while he was camping at the 10th highest mountain in the world. While local sherpas searched for Maloo on ground, a helicopter equipped with a carbon dioxide detector was deployed for the hunt.

Maloo’s family meanwhile had started a signature drive to get support for his search and rescue while rescue efforts were already underway. The goal of the signature drive was to urge the authorities in India and Nepal to send out special rescue teams to help with the search.

Maloo, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, vanished while attempting to reach the peak to spread awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals. The would-be mountaineer had climbed Mount Ama Dablam the previous year and intended to conquer Mounts Annapurna, Lhotse, and Everest this coming climbing season.

Aashish Maloo, brother of Anurag said that the aspiring mountaineer was on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8000 m and 7 Summits to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. “My brother Anurag is the most passionate climber that I know. Since I can remember, climbing mountains has been a dream of his. Each time he set out to climb, he would make sure he had the Indian flag by his side, ready to be hoisted across the world’s highest peaks,” he was quoted as saying.

He also had sought help from the both Indian and Nepalese government to rescue his brother. Reportedly, he was recovered alive on Thursday as claimed by one of his relatives named Sudhir.

Anurag Maloo, a climber and businessman, was awarded the REX KaramVeer Chakra and was chosen to represent India as the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador. At the moment, he oversees relationships across Asia for the investment company Seedstars. The CEO at Seedstars is well renowned for his efforts in developing markets. Notably, the Switzerland-based company Seedstars was established in 2013.

Maloo focuses on new business development and sales at Seedstars, manages large key accounts, builds partnerships for impact to launch innovation programmes within the SDG framework promoting gender equity, climate action, sustainability, etc., and closely collaborates with numerous UN organisations including UNEP, UN Women, UNIDO, UNFCCC, UNDP, etc., ODAS, DFIs, national & regional governments, and other bilateral & multilateral institutions.

According to Anurag Maloo’s LinkedIn profile, prior to this, he spent six years as the Regional Manager for Asia-Pacific for Techstars, a worldwide platform for investment and innovation, helping to expand, develop, and stimulate local entrepreneurial ecosystems. He also seems to have played a key role in the establishment of Techstars India and the Bangalore Accelerator.

As an aspiring mountaineer, so far, his travels have taken him from the far south to the freezing and polar deserts of Antarctica to the far north hiking to the base of the highest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest Basecamp, and travelling across high-altitude Himalayan Passes along the ancient trade cities on Silk Road to the vast, untamed grasslands and virgin landscapes of nomadic Mongolia to the various conflict regions around Asia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Indian citizen in London suspected of arranging funding for Lebanese terror group Hizbollah, arrested

ANI -
Madurai-born Sundar Nagarajan also known as Kasiviswanathan Naga and Nagarajan Sundar Poongulam, now faces extradition to the US where he faces charges of helping to launder money to evade US sanctions and fund Hizbollah. 
News Reports

No relief to Rahul Gandhi, Surat Sessions dismisses disqualified Congress MP’s plea in Modi surname defamation case

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in March, Surat Magistrate court had convicted Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case where he had called everyone with 'Modi surname' as theives.

Maharashtra: Posters calling Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as ‘martyrs’ and Hindus as ‘Ga*dus’ put up in Beed, three arrested

Yemen: More than 80 people die in stampede after Houthis fire gun to control crowds during Ramzan aid distribution

Nine Pakistanis on their way to Mecca for Umrah in Ramzan killed in road accident

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi youth gets ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threats, holds Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair responsible

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,785FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com