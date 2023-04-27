Naor Gilon, Israel’s ambassador to India, recently encountered a female Pakistani troll by the name of Saira Ramzan who had called India and Israel terrorist countries. However, Gilon countered that claim by thanking the Pakistan woman for reminding that India and Israel are natural allies. Saira Ramzan had written on 26 April, “Both Israel and India are terrorist countries, if these two countries are erased from the map of the world, the whole world will be at peace.”

Naor Gilon used the opportunity to call out her venomous mindset as well as point out the profound connection between India and Israel. He thanked her (mockingly) and stated that the two countries were already natural allies and didn’t require any reminders.

From time to time, there are these people who are trying to remind #India and #Israel why we are so close…

The friendship is natural and we really don’t need reminders but thanks anyway🤣. pic.twitter.com/emgC7Uqd1i — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) April 26, 2023

Zafar Sahito, the founder and central chief organizer of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, commented that not India or Israel but Pakistan is the actual issue. He referred to the country as the “King Of Terrorism” in a subsequent tweet.

Many Arab countries & other Muslim countries follow same book they are friends to #India #Israel only the Muslim countries who are in connection with Pakistan are hostile, it is Pakistan the king of Terrorism who is continuously spreading Jihad. How Iran got nuclear weapons? 1/2 — Zafar Sahito (@widhyarthi) April 26, 2023

The Sindhi leader questioned Pakistan on its ugly track record of harbouring and hiding terrorists like Osama bin Laden, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim. He brought up the ties between Jamaat-e-Islami (Pakistan), ISIS and the Taliban and their role in recruiting terrorists for India and Bangladesh.

where was Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Ladin? Hafiz Saeed, Masood azhar? Daood? Where are they enjoying the perks of heaven? How even today jamaat e Islami is connected to ISiS & Taliban and recruiting Jihadis from India, and Bangladesh? 2/2 — Zafar Sahito (@widhyarthi) April 26, 2023

One user implied that the Pakistani is jealous by remarking, “Jealousy has no medicine.”

Jealousy has no medicine. — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) April 26, 2023

Vikram Pratap Singh mentioned that the destruction of India and Israel is their ultimate objective in which they will never succeed.

That’s there main agenda. Tool kit & ultimate goal . But they won’t ever succeed. India 🇮🇳 Israel 🇮🇱 are strong partners in all fields. — Vikram Pratap Singh (@VIKRAMPRATAPSIN) April 26, 2023

A netizen asserted that they are jealous because they don’t have any friends while another asked, “What happened to the Ummah (the collective community of Islamic people or countries)?”

Whatever happened to the Ummah? — सौरभ | Σουράμπ | Sourabh |🇮🇳|🇬🇷|🇮🇱|🇷🇺| (@UKnowHesRight) April 26, 2023

A Twitter user opined that such people are “bringing all righteous forces together and strengthen at nation levels.” He also highlighted that unity between countries like India and Isreal is required to tackle severe threats of terrorism and ensure peaceful coexistence.

We must thank these people for bringing all righteous forces together and strengthen at nation levels. as in future the world requires to face biggest challenges of barbaric terrorism and only our unity can defeat these forces to make world peaceful coexistence.#Israel #India… — जागो भारत 🚩 (@VS1504) April 27, 2023

Sanghi from Downtown posted a long list of terrorists and terror organisations, particularly based in Pakistan and asked Saira Ramzan to find India or Israel on it.

@SairaRamzan786 find India 🇮🇳 or Israel 🇮🇱 in this list ? pic.twitter.com/axCCJYLvNU — Sanghi from Downtown 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 (@DowntownSanghi) April 27, 2023

A netizen posted a meme featuring Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi and noted that Pakistanis drive small pleasures from trolling others otherwise they live sad lives.

Small pleasures of otherwise perpetually sad paxtani people😇 pic.twitter.com/IquQWRKIyi — Dr विभू (@hammerving) April 26, 2023

Israel celebrated its 75th Independence Day on 26 April. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Jewish nation on the significant occasion.

Heartiest congratulations to my friend @netanyahu and the people of Israel on the 75th anniversary of independence. Mazel Tov! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu wished her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on behalf of the government and the people of India.

Excellency @Isaac_Herzog, on behalf of the government and people of India, I extend my heartiest congratulations for the 75th anniversary of independence of Israel.



כבוד הנשיא @Isaac_Herzog בשם ממשלת הודו והעם ההודי, ברכות לבביות לכבוד יום העצמאות ה-75 של מדינת ישראל. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 26, 2023

External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar extended warm greetings for the “momentous milestone of the 75th anniversary of Independence” to Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen, the Government and all Israelis.

Warmest congratulations for the momentous milestone of 75th anniversary of Independence, to FM @elicoh1 , the Government and all Israelis.



In the last decade, the real potential of our cooperation is beginning to be realised. Looking forward to many more achievements.



לידידי… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2023

Notably, Pakistani and other Islamic radicals have always had Israel and India as their targets, and they never hesitate to express their malign intentions.