Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomeMediaIsraeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon gives befitting reply to a Pakistani woman who...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon gives befitting reply to a Pakistani woman who called India and Israel ‘terrorist countries’

Pakistani woman Saira Ramzan said that India and Israel are terrorist countries, and world will be at peace if these two countries are erased from the world, responding to her Naor Gilon thanked her for reminding that India and Israel are natural friends

OpIndia Staff
Image from Hindustan Times
Image via Hindustan Times
15

Naor Gilon, Israel’s ambassador to India, recently encountered a female Pakistani troll by the name of Saira Ramzan who had called India and Israel terrorist countries. However, Gilon countered that claim by thanking the Pakistan woman for reminding that India and Israel are natural allies. Saira Ramzan had written on 26 April, “Both Israel and India are terrorist countries, if these two countries are erased from the map of the world, the whole world will be at peace.”

Naor Gilon used the opportunity to call out her venomous mindset as well as point out the profound connection between India and Israel. He thanked her (mockingly) and stated that the two countries were already natural allies and didn’t require any reminders.

Zafar Sahito, the founder and central chief organizer of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, commented that not India or Israel but Pakistan is the actual issue. He referred to the country as the “King Of Terrorism” in a subsequent tweet.

The Sindhi leader questioned Pakistan on its ugly track record of harbouring and hiding terrorists like Osama bin Laden, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim. He brought up the ties between Jamaat-e-Islami (Pakistan), ISIS and the Taliban and their role in recruiting terrorists for India and Bangladesh.

One user implied that the Pakistani is jealous by remarking, “Jealousy has no medicine.”

Vikram Pratap Singh mentioned that the destruction of India and Israel is their ultimate objective in which they will never succeed.

A netizen asserted that they are jealous because they don’t have any friends while another asked, “What happened to the Ummah (the collective community of Islamic people or countries)?”

A Twitter user opined that such people are “bringing all righteous forces together and strengthen at nation levels.” He also highlighted that unity between countries like India and Isreal is required to tackle severe threats of terrorism and ensure peaceful coexistence.

Sanghi from Downtown posted a long list of terrorists and terror organisations, particularly based in Pakistan and asked Saira Ramzan to find India or Israel on it.

A netizen posted a meme featuring Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi and noted that Pakistanis drive small pleasures from trolling others otherwise they live sad lives.

Israel celebrated its 75th Independence Day on 26 April. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Jewish nation on the significant occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu wished her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on behalf of the government and the people of India.

External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar extended warm greetings for the “momentous milestone of the 75th anniversary of Independence” to Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen, the Government and all Israelis.

Notably, Pakistani and other Islamic radicals have always had Israel and India as their targets, and they never hesitate to express their malign intentions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com