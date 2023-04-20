Thursday, April 20, 2023
Liberal ecosystem suffers heartburn as Surat Court dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s plea in Modi surname defamation case

The Surat Sessions Court today dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea for suspending his 2 years punishment in the ‘Modi surname’ case.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi's sentence paused by Surat Court
Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)
The Surat Sessions Court on Thursday (April 20) dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea for suspending his 2 years sentence in the ‘Modi surname’ case. The two years punishment given upon his conviction still stands following this dismissal and he continues to be disqualified as an MP.

The case pertains to his speech during the run-up to the 2019 elections, when Rahul Gandhi said, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi… how come they all have Modi as a common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?”

As expected, an array of leftists, secular ‘journalists’ and Congress sycophants descended on Twitter to complain about the judgement, some even going to the extent of casting aspersion on Judge Robin Paul Mogera, who heard Rahul Gandhi’s appeal.

Saba Naqvi suffered major heartburn as soon as the news of the Gandhi scion not getting relief from the Surat Court became public. Responding to the news posted by Live Law, she lamented, “Both ridiculous and vicious at the same time.”

Alleged journalist Swati Chaturvedi was another one who also appeared visibly disturbed by the news. She, too, lashed out, claiming that the judgement was on expected lines.

Another person who had a severe meltdown was Congress sympathiser Pooja Tripathi who shared similar sentiments calling the judgement, “Ridiculous, atrocious & Vicious!”

“Rape convicts, Murderers are allowed to roam free but Rahul Gandhi can’t as he speaks the truth.. Gujarat setting up an example how to become rotten society within democracy..,” bemoaned Congress loyalist Milind Gavandi.

The Wire journalist Kaushik Raj went on to cast doubts at the Surat Sessions Court’s verdict and hoped that the higher courts could see through the ‘farce.’

Many other Congress sycophants went as far as to cast aspersions at the court and the judge who pronounced the verdict today. They insinuated that since the court is based in BJP-ruled Gujarat, the ruling was on expected lines.

Crying political vendetta, some hinted that Judge Robin Paul Mogera, who heard Rahul Gandhi’s appeal in a Surat court in the Modi surname defamation case, was biased as he was Union home minister Amit Shah’s lawyer in the Tulsi Prajapati encounter case of 2006.

Notably, during the hearing, the Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi denied making any defamatory remarks about people with “Modi” surname. According to Desh Gujarat, a lawyer has said that Rahul Gandhi responded to every question with, “I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know”.

When the court asked if he had said all people with Modi surname were thieves, Gandhi claimed he never said such words.

In March this year, a Surat court found him guilty in the criminal defamation case. A case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by Gujarat BJP leader Purnesh Modi for making derogatory comments against the Modi community.

