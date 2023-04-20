The Surat Sessions Court on Thursday (April 20) dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea for suspending his 2 years sentence in the ‘Modi surname’ case. The two years punishment given upon his conviction still stands following this dismissal and he continues to be disqualified as an MP.

The case pertains to his speech during the run-up to the 2019 elections, when Rahul Gandhi said, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi… how come they all have Modi as a common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?”

As expected, an array of leftists, secular ‘journalists’ and Congress sycophants descended on Twitter to complain about the judgement, some even going to the extent of casting aspersion on Judge Robin Paul Mogera, who heard Rahul Gandhi’s appeal.

Saba Naqvi suffered major heartburn as soon as the news of the Gandhi scion not getting relief from the Surat Court became public. Responding to the news posted by Live Law, she lamented, “Both ridiculous and vicious at the same time.”

Both ridiculous and vicious at the same time. https://t.co/02KtHI9eb8 — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) April 20, 2023

Alleged journalist Swati Chaturvedi was another one who also appeared visibly disturbed by the news. She, too, lashed out, claiming that the judgement was on expected lines.

Another person who had a severe meltdown was Congress sympathiser Pooja Tripathi who shared similar sentiments calling the judgement, “Ridiculous, atrocious & Vicious!”

“Rape convicts, Murderers are allowed to roam free but Rahul Gandhi can’t as he speaks the truth.. Gujarat setting up an example how to become rotten society within democracy..,” bemoaned Congress loyalist Milind Gavandi.

Rape convicts, Murderers are allowed to roam free but Rahul Gandhi can't as he speaks the truth.. Gujarat setting up an example how to become rotten society within democracy..#RIP #justice @RahulGandhi https://t.co/vhBdIS6KnQ — Milind Gavandi (@MilindGSpeaks) April 20, 2023

The Wire journalist Kaushik Raj went on to cast doubts at the Surat Sessions Court’s verdict and hoped that the higher courts could see through the ‘farce.’

I hope the higher courts can see through the farce that this case is. https://t.co/SWs7JnFq0E — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) April 20, 2023

Many other Congress sycophants went as far as to cast aspersions at the court and the judge who pronounced the verdict today. They insinuated that since the court is based in BJP-ruled Gujarat, the ruling was on expected lines.

Gujarat Courts have become too predictable.

Did anyone anticipate any other decision? https://t.co/YThgwi7sGI — PVS Sarma (@pvssarma) April 20, 2023

Crying political vendetta, some hinted that Judge Robin Paul Mogera, who heard Rahul Gandhi’s appeal in a Surat court in the Modi surname defamation case, was biased as he was Union home minister Amit Shah’s lawyer in the Tulsi Prajapati encounter case of 2006.

Judge = Tadipar's ex lawyer 🤧 https://t.co/BACCVz0Tqp — Bhavika Kapoor ✋ (@BhavikaKapoor5) April 20, 2023

Amit Shah's ex lawyer and now judge of the Surat Court has dismissed Rahul Gandhi 's plea.



Anyone surprised??#modisurname https://t.co/Jevp9FzNL4 — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) April 20, 2023

Not at all surprised as Justice will evade him in all Gujarat Courts,but due process had to be followed.The same might repeat in the HC as well.

Also,Judge Mogera was Amit Shah's lawyer till 2014…

But,try as they may,Rahulji can't be coaxed into silence & Truth always triumphs! https://t.co/4twpLoQk13 — Shree Speaks (@StayingReal0511) April 20, 2023

Notably, during the hearing, the Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi denied making any defamatory remarks about people with “Modi” surname. According to Desh Gujarat, a lawyer has said that Rahul Gandhi responded to every question with, “I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know”.

When the court asked if he had said all people with Modi surname were thieves, Gandhi claimed he never said such words.

In March this year, a Surat court found him guilty in the criminal defamation case. A case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by Gujarat BJP leader Purnesh Modi for making derogatory comments against the Modi community.