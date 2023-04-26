On Tuesday, an FIR was been lodged against Hindu activist Kajal Shingla, widely known as Kajal Hindusthani, by the Vashi police station in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. The case has been lodged by the Maharashtra Salokha Samiti against Kajal Hindustani for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha rally in Vashi.

Hindusthani has been booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc.), 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295A (acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

FIR copy (Sabang India)

The complainant in the FIR said that Hindustani, during the Hindu Jan Akroh rally that had been organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj on February 26, attempted to instigate the masses against the Muslim community. “Hindustani specifically tried to create religious difference and called for an economic boycott of the Muslim community,” the FIR in Marathi read.

The complainant also said that Kajal Hindustani furthered the Hindu agenda and pressured the state government to pass legislation to deal with Love Jihad, forceful conversion, cow slaughter, and illegal encroachment on Hindu land. The FIR highlighted the words allegedly spoken by Hindustani at the event. According to the complaint, Hindustani at the event said, “A man is selling apples in a bag. I really want to get down from the stage and see his Aadhaar card and confirm whether the seller is Abdul or Ajay. Such small things have to be taken care of. There is a vegetable market next to it and listen you Abdul, my Hindu brothers are boycotting you.”

Complaint mentioned in FIR (Sabrang India)

Further Hindustani is also believed to have warned the Hindu women to stay away from the Muslim men. “Tu Kali Ban, Tu Durga Ban, Kabhi Na Burkhewali Ban (become goddess Kali, goddess Durga, but never become a burkha donning woman),” Hindustni said at the event, as per the FIR.

The FIR further states that the Hindu activists at the rally tried to create religious divide by delivering ‘anti-Muslim’ hate speech with the intention of insulting a certain religious group, creating hostility, hatred and divisiveness, which has the potential to hinder national unity and harmony.

Recently on April 13, Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was granted bail in the Ram Navami speech case in Una. She was released on a bond of Rs 50,000. She came out of Junagadh jail after five days. The activist was arrested by Gujarat’s Una police. This came after a case was registered against her for an alleged ‘hate speech’.

After coming out of jail on April 13, Hindustani stated that she would continue to work against land jihad, love jihad, and forced conversions. “There are many workers who work a lot for Dharma. As people from the other side commit such things, it is our duty to save our faith. I was doing social work against land jihad, love jihad, and forced conversions. I still do that and I continue to do that,” she was quoted as saying.