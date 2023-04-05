On Tuesday, 4th April 2023, violent clashes erupted between two groups in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra at night. In another incident, stone pelting took place in Nandurbar city in the state. In both these incidents, police have arrested several miscreants. A heavy police force has been deployed in the affected areas.

Stone pelting in Nandurbar

Stones were hurled after an altercation between two groups in the Maharashtra Gymnasium area of Nandurbar on Tuesday night. The miscreants threw stones and glass bottles, causing heavy damage. Three policemen who reached the spot were also injured. Police have arrested more than 25 people in connection with the incident while the accused are being identified and arrested continuously.

Two groups came face-to-face over a minor dispute near the Maharashtra Gymnasium area. On getting information about the incident, Superintendent of Police P R Patil rushed to the spot along with the police force. Police brought the situation under control by firing tear gas shells within half an hour.

Three policemen sustained minor injuries in the stone-pelting. Till 10 am on Wednesday, 25 people were arrested and a case was registered at the city police station. A contingent of the police force and state reserve force has been deployed in the city following the incident.

The police, with the help of municipal council staff, removed stones and glass from the road. Superintendent of Police P R Patil has directed strict action against the culprits involved in the violence. Police are also keeping an eye on social media and have warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumors.

Violence in Ahmednagar

A clash broke out between two groups in Ahmednagar Tuesday night. Four people were injured in this violence. Miscreants involved in the clash also damaged some vehicles and pelted stones. The Ahmednagar police have arrested at least 10 rioters in connection with the incident that took place late Tuesday evening.

Reportedly, the dispute started with a fight between some kids from two communities. The children called others, after which adults from both sides joined the fight and it soon escalated into stone pelting. Amid this, some people also burnt some vehicles parked in the area.

Ahmednagar MIDC police station official said, “A youth of the group passing near a mosque in the Gajraj Nagar area, was allegedly beaten up by members of another group, triggering a violent clash. A two-wheeler was set on fire and two vehicles, including a four-wheeler, were damaged during the clash between the two groups.”

During this, stone-pelting also took place. According to reports, a group had objections to keeping the ‘controversial status’ on social media. It first started beating and then the violence erupted. Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said that the matter is being investigated. He said that action will be taken against the culprits under riot-related sections. Police have appealed to people not to believe in rumors.

In the last week, violence erupted in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Ram Navami. The Islamists pelted stones on the Ram Navami procession in Jalgaon. A Ram Mandir in the Kiradpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was attacked on the night before Ram Navami.