Media reports have suggested that Hindus in Sasaram, Bihar, are terrified after recent incidences of stone-pelting, rioting, and arson there on Ram Navami and afterward. The Bihar Police, however, claims that the situation is under control and that everything is normal. Yet videos and pictures of Hindus purportedly leaving their homes are surfacing online, and those impacted by the riots are being compelled to leave their homes for the safety of their families. Several houses have locks hanging on their doors in viral visuals.

Several images and videos have surfaced in which locks may be seen hanging on houses. In such a case, concerns are being voiced about how the situation is under the control of the police administration. The majority of victims were not even willing to speak in front of the camera. Violence and arson continued, according to the Aaj Tak report, even after police were deployed. Many cops were injured.

The magistrates stationed there, however, deny any such occurrences. Internet is still suspended, meanwhile, Rohtas Superintendent of Police released a video wherein he appealed to the residents of the district not to give attention to any sort of rumours. The situation is completely normal, he claimed. “Today Officer Rohtas and Superintendent of Police Rohtas held a peace committee meeting in the city,” he stated in the video. Following the meeting, a goodwill march was also conducted in presence of all societal sections and communities. A rumour is being spread that people in some areas are migrating to other places, however, this is totally baseless and misleading rumour. People should not pay attention to such rumours.”

According to a Navbharat Times report, a woman voiced concern about her family’s safety saying how would they be safe by staying here, given that there are five girls in the home. One woman even alleged that the police set her home on fire. The bomb was thrown, and following this, it has been claimed that the petrol was sprinkled all over and her house was set ablaze. The mother stated that dowry money and jewelry for her two daughters were kept in the house when it was allegedly set on fire.

Meanwhile, a woman alleged that the police had accused her of setting fire to her own house and of doing mischief and making up stories. The perpetrators damaged and threw away household items during the violence. A broken washing machine from a residence was found outside. The Bihar Police has mentioned that there is peace in both Nalanda and Sasaram while providing details on the arrests. Houses in Kadirganj, Lakhnu Sara, and Sahjalal Peer were looted.

There have also been reports of migration in these areas. A woman said that in addition to having her house set on fire, the goats and buffaloes left outside were also freed. People are fleeing on bicycles and handcarts while carrying as many belongings as they can. Many of the houses had flames coming out of them. In front of the camera, a man was seen sobbing since his home and all of his belongings were destroyed. Some women were also seen crying.

Notably, On 31st March 2023, a day after Ram Navami celebrations, violence erupted between two groups in Sasaram of Bihar over the burning of the Ram Navami pandal soon after the processions concluded. Section 144 has been imposed in the city, and a heavy police force is deployed to control the situation. Following the violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to cancel his Sasaram visit.