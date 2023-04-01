Saturday, April 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAmit Shah's visit to Bihar's Sasaram cancelled amid Section 144 following violence on Ram...
News Reports
Updated:

Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar’s Sasaram cancelled amid Section 144 following violence on Ram Navami 

Speaking to the media, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary said, “Union Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As the Bihar government imposed Section 144 we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event like this?”

OpIndia Staff
Amit Shah
HM Amit Shah in Nagaland (Image via ANI)
3

On Saturday, April 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his visit to Bihar’s Sasaram scheduled for April 2 due to violence that erupted between two groups in Sasaram of Bihar over the burning of the Ram Navami pandal soon after the processions concluded. The Home Minister’s visit to Nawada district, however, stands as it is.

Speaking to the media, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary said, “Union Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As the Bihar government imposed Section 144 we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event like this?”

Notably, a heavy stone pelting occurred as two groups confronted each other in the Gola Bazar area of Sasaram. Many shops were vandalised and several others were set ablaze by the rioters during this time. Gola Bazar, Kadirganj, Mubarakarganj, Chaukhandi, and Navratna markets in Sasaram town are completely shut down. The district administration has imposed Section 144 in the area.

According to locals, the procession had concluded in the area. Meanwhile, some people set the Ram Navami pandal on fire. The situation worsened as soon as the pandal caught fire. The miscreants vandalised several vehicles. Several shops were also set on fire. As soon as the incident was reported, a large number of police forces reached the spot and controlled the situation. At present, a police force has been deployed in the area. The situation is under control.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,783FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com