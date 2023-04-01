On Saturday, April 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his visit to Bihar’s Sasaram scheduled for April 2 due to violence that erupted between two groups in Sasaram of Bihar over the burning of the Ram Navami pandal soon after the processions concluded. The Home Minister’s visit to Nawada district, however, stands as it is.

Speaking to the media, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary said, “Union Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As the Bihar government imposed Section 144 we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event like this?”

Notably, a heavy stone pelting occurred as two groups confronted each other in the Gola Bazar area of Sasaram. Many shops were vandalised and several others were set ablaze by the rioters during this time. Gola Bazar, Kadirganj, Mubarakarganj, Chaukhandi, and Navratna markets in Sasaram town are completely shut down. The district administration has imposed Section 144 in the area.

According to locals, the procession had concluded in the area. Meanwhile, some people set the Ram Navami pandal on fire. The situation worsened as soon as the pandal caught fire. The miscreants vandalised several vehicles. Several shops were also set on fire. As soon as the incident was reported, a large number of police forces reached the spot and controlled the situation. At present, a police force has been deployed in the area. The situation is under control.