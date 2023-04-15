On Saturday, 15th April 2023, a Delhi court reserved its order on framing charges against Aftab Amin Poonawalla who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar by strangling her and cutting her body into pieces. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar postponed the matter to April 29. the argument submission on the charges was concluded on Saturday, April 15.

In the meantime, Shraddha Walkar’s father has submitted a plea to the court requesting the handover of her remains so that cremation rituals may be performed. The Delhi Police will submit a response to the application in the following court hearing, according to Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad.

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawalla for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

The girl, a resident of Palghar was adamant about continuing her relationship with accused Aftab and shifted to Delhi with him. Three days after they shifted to Delhi, they engaged in a quarrel and Aftab happened to kill Shraddha. He confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her. They also had a fight over who would manage the domestic household expenses.

The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) have been registered.