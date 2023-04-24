Progressive Muslim commentator, renowned Pakistan-born Canadian columnist and famous television personality Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday, 24 April, 2023 at the age of 73 in Canada after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from cancer. He is survived by his daughters Natasha and Nazia. His daughter Natasha took to Twitter to make the announcement.

1949-2023 pic.twitter.com/j0wIi7cOBF — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 24, 2023

In a tweet, Natasha said, “Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023”

Tarek Fatah was born on November 20, 1949, in Karachi, Pakistan. He was a leftist student movement leader during the late 1960s and 1970s. During these decades, he was imprisoned twice by Pakistan’s successive military rules. General Zia-ul Haq charged him with sedition in 1977 and prevented him from working as a journalist in the country. He went to Canada in 1987 and worked as a journalist ever since.

He was very proud of his Indian origins. He often told in his interviews that he hailed from a Rajput family that was forcibly converted to Islam in the 1840s. He identified himself as a Hindustani born in Pakistan. He was a staunch critic of Islamic fanaticism. Therefore, he was often attacked by Muslims across the world. However, he fearlessly put his thoughts through his writing for various media, blogs, and books.

In the late 1990s, Fatah became increasingly critical of Islamic fundamentalism and its impact on Muslim communities around the world. He wrote several books on the subject, including “Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State” and “The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism.”

In his long public appearance, he would often show his respect for Hinduism and the pride he took in the Indian civilization. He also hosted a show on Zee News titled ‘Fatah Ka Fatwa’ which literally means ‘Fatah’s opinion’. He was often targeted by Islamist Maulanas for his bold and clear critical comments on radical Islam.

He would introduce himself as “I am an Indian born in Pakistan, a Punjabi born in Islam; an immigrant in Canada with a Muslim consciousness, grounded in a Marxist youth. I am one of Salman Rushdie’s many Midnight’s Children: we were snatched from the cradle of a great civilization and made permanent refugees, sent in search of an oasis that turned out to be a mirage.”

Tarek Fatah was one of the revered contributors to OpIndia. His articles can be read here.