On Friday, the Noida Police arrested a 16-year-old student from Lucknow for reportedly sending an email to a media outlet that threatened to assassinate Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma informed that the teenager is a resident of Bihar and was apprehended from the Chinhat area of Lucknow on Friday morning and was brought to Noida. Later, he was brought before a Noida juvenile court and was given bail.

The police official stated, “On the basis of the investigation, the email sender was traced and found in Lucknow’s Chinhat area. The sender turned out to be a schoolboy, who has just completed his Class 11 and will be beginning Class 12 in this session.”

The case was probed after an FIR was filed on April 5 at the Sector 20 police station in Noida, and technical teams were also called in to identify the origin of the hostile email.

Earlier in the day, a private television news organisation notified the Noida Police that it had received an email from an unknown sender threatening to kill UP CM and PM Modi.

“This is to bring to your kind attention the email received by our CFO on April 3 at around 10:23 pm from one Mr Kartik Singh with an email id ‘[email protected]’ As can be seen from this email, the sender has threatened to assassinate the honourable chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also the honourable prime minister,” the channel mentioned in the complaint.

The Indian Penal Code sections 153A (1b) (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity), 505 (1b) (act likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) were cited in the FIR, according to police.

The police had also invoked provisions of the Information Technology Act in the case.