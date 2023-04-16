Guddu Muslim alias Bambaz Guddu, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been arrested from Nashik in Maharashtra. The arrest took place on Sunday, April 16. A Special Task Force team of the Uttar Pradesh police executed this action in collaboration with the Maharashtra police. It is notable that the UP Police STF was raiding several locations in Nashik city since last night and it was speculated that Guddu Muslim was hiding somewhere around the city. After arresting Guddu, the police took him for a medical test.

Atiq's shooter, Guddu Muslim alias Bumbaz, nabbed from Nasik. To be taken for medical examination. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@tweetsbyrsj) April 16, 2023

The arrested accused Guddu Muslim is a member of the Atiq Ahmed gang that killed Umesh Pal on 24th February 2023. Guddu was seen attacking with a bomb in the CCTV footage of Umesh Pal’s murder. Guddu Muslim carried a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs on his head.

It is believed that Guddu has changed his location several times since Umesh Pal’s murder. He traveled to West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat as well as Delhi, and the STF was continuously following him. Finally, Guddu Muslim was cornered in Nashik. Guddu worked as a property dealer and was an active member of the gang operated by the deceased mafia don Atiq Ahmed. Guddu was one of the five key accused involved in the February 24 shootout incident in Prayagraj’s Dhumanganj in which Umesh Pal was killed. He was also captured in the CCTV footage hurling bombs.

It is notable that mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed in a shootout at the government hospital in Prayagraj while both of them were being taken for a medical test. Three shooters posing as media persons attacked and killed them.

As the incident was captured on live cameras, the video of the shootout went viral. In the video, it is seen that Atiq Ahmed was being asked about this same Guddu Muslim. The last sentence Atiq Ahmed uttered and left incomplete as he was shot was about his accomplice arrested from Maharashtra. He said, “Main thing is that Guddu Muslim…” and he was shot in the head.

Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed was also involved in Umesh Pal’s murder. He was killed in an encounter on 13th April 2023. Umesh Pal was a witness in the Raju Pal murder case of 2005. Raju Pal was a BSP MLA who was murdered by Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen. Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, both were in jail in connection with many other cases, including Raju Pal’s murder. They had also confessed that they had planned the Umesh Pal murder.