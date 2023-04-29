A shocking incident from in the Badayun neighbourhood near Mujariya police station has come to light where a man named Rizwan was apprehended by police after he shot and killed his wife, Rehana alias Furkana.

He confessed to his crime and disclosed that he was in an adulterous relationship with someone who was a relative of theirs and desired to marry her which was opposed by the wife. He, therefore, devised a scheme to get her out of his way.

The perpetrator lives in the hamlet of Ahmednagar Asauli, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bilsi police station. He married the deceased, a native of Dinaura village, which is a part of the Dhanari area in the Sambhal district, 10 years ago.

Police also recovered revolver cartridges from his property. He was brought before the judge, who ordered him to be sent to jail in judicial custody.

Three years ago, he began an illicit relationship with a girl who lived in Delhi and was related to him. They grew close and started meeting each other. He also took her out in his car. The victim protested their extramarital affair when it became public knowledge.

He announced his intention to marry his girlfriend about nine months ago, which sparked heated arguments between the husband and wife. While the accused was in constant contact with the girl, the latter went to live with her mother. However, his wife’s fierce resistance prevented him from marrying a second time.

The girl also had been refusing to get married to him despite his repeated attempts, and a few days ago she told him that if he killed his wife first, she would tie the knot with him. Hence, he hatched a plot to carry out his evil intentions.

According to the strategy, he drove to his in-law’s residence and under false pretence brought his wife into the car where he shot her twice. He then loaded their two kids in the vehicle and proceeded to the Mujariya police station where he informed the officials that his wife’s dead body was lying beside the road. The police took him into custody and kept him at a covert location.

After receiving a complaint from the departed’s mother, Farookhan, late on a Thursday night, the police registered an FIR and revealed the arrest from the village of Rafinagar Khitaura Road on Friday. When questioned, the culprit admitted that his wife was against him getting married to his romantic liaison which prompted him to murder her.

Station Officer (SO) Mujariya Rajesh Kaushik affirmed that the reason Rizwan killed his wife was because of a love affair he had with a woman in his own relatives. He has professed his crime. He was brought before the judge, and after receiving judicial custody, he was taken to jail.

He continued to speak in a delirious manner while being interrogated. His mental equilibrium appeared to be seriously off. Although it was hard to determine if he was acting or just really depressed. He did unveil the affair to the police after they inquired him for a while.