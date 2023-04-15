Union law minister Kiren Rijiju has asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal if he will file cases against courts the courts issue adverse verdicts. Rijiju made the comments after Kejriwal said that he will file cases against CBI and ED officials who are probing cases against AAP ministers.

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts.” The outburst by the AAP chief came after CBI summoned him for questioning on 16 April in connection with the Delhi excise police case. Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has already been arrested in the case.

We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2023

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have been claiming that the allegations against them are false. Therefore, the Delhi CM said that they will file cases against CBI and ED officials, accusing them of submitting false evidence against AAP leaders in courts.

Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law.



ED, CBI के ख़िलाफ़ कोर्ट जाओगे और अगर कोर्ट भी ख़िलाफ़ गई तो फिर कोर्ट के ख़िलाफ़ भी जाओगे? pic.twitter.com/YAxSqE1bEx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 15, 2023

Responding to this, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you.” He further added in Hindi, ‘You will go against ED, CBI and if the court also goes against you then will you go against court also’?

Rijiju said, “Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law.”

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Kejriwal said that he will be attending the questioning on April 16 by CBI as per the summon issued to him. Kejriwal alleged that he knew he would be next in line to be summoned by the CBI since the day he spoke against corruption in Delhi assembly.

“Central agencies are lying to courts against us in the liquor policy probe. Arrested people are being tortured, pressure is being created on them to nail us,” he said. “The CBI has falsely accused Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case. People were beaten to obtain false statements. The agencies are torturing people for evidence. This was a great policy to eradicate corruption,” Kejriwal added.

Declaring himself the most honest man in the world, Arvind Kejriwal proclaimed that if he corrupt, then there no one in this world who is honest.