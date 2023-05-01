Monday, May 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAAP Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi booked over his false claim that Rs 830 crore...
News Reports
Updated:

AAP Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi booked over his false claim that Rs 830 crore spent on PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

On Sunday, April 30, the PIB Fact Check Twitter handle tagged a screenshot of Gadhvi’s tweet and said the AAP leader’s claim that Rs 830 crore was spent on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was misleading.

OpIndia Staff
Meet Isudan Gadhvi, the CM face for AAP in Gujarat elections
AAP Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi (Image Source: Isudan Gadhvi's Twitter account)
28

On Monday, May 1, the Ahmedabad police booked Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi for falsely claiming through a tweet that the Union government has so far spent Rs 830 crore on PM Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat.’ The case was registered after Ahmedabad police took cognisance of a fact-check done by PIB, which asserted that the tweet by Gadhavi was misleading.

The case against Gadhvi was registered under various IPC sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 500 (defamation), 505(1)(b)and(c) (publishing rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, or inciting people to commit an offence against the state or against public tranquility) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

On April 28, Isudan Gadhvi claimed in a now-deleted tweet that, “One episode of Mann Ki Baat costs Rs 8.3 crore. Which means that the Centre has spent Rs 830 crore on 100 episodes so far. This is too much. BJP workers should register their protest because mostly they listen to this programme.”

On Sunday, April 30, the PIB Fact Check Twitter handle posted a screenshot of Gadhvi’s tweet and said the AAP leader’s claim that Rs 830 crore was spent on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was misleading.

“This Claim is Misleading. Rs 8.3 cr is the total figure of ads for Mann ki Baat till said date, not for a single episode. Tweet assumes each episode is supported by ads. Which is false,” the PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Taking cognisance of the PIB Fact Check tweet, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch registered an FIR against Gadhvi. The case was filed after it was found that Gadhvi made the claim without any relevant data to support it. 

Although Isudan Gadhvi has not been arrested, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the BJP was intimidating its leaders by filing “false FIRs.”

On April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the 100th time on Mann Ki Baat. The 100th episode was broadcast globally, including at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsudan Gadhvi FIR
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,243FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com