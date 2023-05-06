Actor Adah Sharma on Saturday took to Twitter to lay into detractors who attacked her movie ‘The Kerala Story’ and called it propaganda sans connection to reality.

The actor requested them to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘brides’ to get an account of what white girls had to suffer while in captivity by the Islamic State, stating that their ordeal might make them believe their story is real.

“And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real,” Sharma tweeted.

The tweet came amid a malicious campaign underway to discredit the movie based on true stories of unsuspecting Hindu and Christian girls lured into a love jihad trap first and later, brainwashed into joining ISIS and waging Jihad against the infidels.

The movie was released across the globe on Friday, May 5, and has since received a rousing reception, racking up over Rs 8 crores on its first day across India and breaking records of several movies, including The Kashmir Files, Shehzada, and others.

ISIS brides: How Islamic State lured women by promising Islamic utopia and later subjected them to abuse, sexual exploitation, and violence

“Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) brides” refers to women who made the journey to join the militant group, which formerly held significant territory in Iraq and Syria and carried out heinous acts against civilians and minority groups. The appeal of ISIS’s extremist ideology and the promise of living in an Islamic utopia enticed many of these women.

While some women joined voluntarily, others were forced, coerced, or lured into becoming ISIS brides. Many were trafficked, sold into marriage, or kidnapped by ISIS militants. After arriving at the ISIS-controlled territory, they were subjected to abuse, exploitation, rape, and violence. Several media organisations, primarily in the West, have documented harrowing accounts of the ‘ISIS brides’ who were lured into ISIS-controlled territory after being promised Islamic utopia.

However, as per some reports and victim testimonies of Yazidi women, some of the ISIS brides willingly and enthusiastically partook in inflicting brutalities on other women, primarily against non-Muslim captives, and encouraged ISIS terrorists to rape and sexually abuse them. This had led to debate, with some arguing that these women must be held accountable for their atrocities, while others advocated for far more nuanced and empathetic approaches.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story‘ revolves around the tragic reality of ISIS brides, with the lead actor Adah Sharma playing the role of one Shalini Unnikrishnan, an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends and gets converted to Islam and marries a Muslim. She later travels to ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) also known as IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse.