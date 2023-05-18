The Mumbai Police fined two motorbike drivers for failing to wear helmets while providing rides to Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma on city streets.

“Amitabh and Anushka both have been fined through their riders for bike rides without helmets on Mumbai roads,” a senior police official informed. Following social media criticism that the riders had disregarded the law’s requirement that they wear helmets, the penalties were levied in the two separate cases.

In order to reach his shooting location, the Shahenshah of Bollywood uploaded a snapshot of himself riding a pillion on a stranger’s two-wheeler. A day later, Anushka Sharma was also spotted riding a bike after a roadblock.

However, both incidents were slammed by netizens who questioned why the celebrities were not wearing helmets. The Mumbai police responded by posting printouts of the penalties imposed on the drivers of both vehicles.

Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV act to the driver along with an fine of Rs. 10500 & been paid by the offender. https://t.co/aLp6JEstLO pic.twitter.com/Br0ByHZk4T — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 16, 2023

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is a crime, and the pillion rider has to wear a helmet as well. The actor was fined Rs. 1,000 for not wearing a helmet, while the actress and his PA (the rider) received an e-challan for Rs. 10,500 for breaking many traffic regulations.

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued 12 lakh challans to bikers last year for failing to wear helmets. On Tuesday night, they announced via Twitter that e-challans had been sent to both vehicles and that both actors had promptly paid their dues.

A senior officer said, “Almost 600 crore dues are pending to this day because of motorists not paying their e-challan fines. Influential personalities like Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma paying their compounding amount for challan should set an example for citizens to not violate traffic rules and if they do, they have to pay their challan amount.”

In accordance with convention, when drivers don’t pay their fines, traffic officials deliver legal notice before the case is heard in court.