On Monday (May 8), a woman chopped off the genitals of an Islamic cleric after he tried to rape her. The incident took place in Baralimari village in the Morigaon district of Assam.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Osman Ali. He is a native of Dhula village in the Darrang district of Assam. The victim is said to have acted in self-defence after Ali reportedly forced himself on her.

The accused had reportedly come to the Baralimari village to help a ‘childless couple’. But when he entered their house, he tried to rape the woman. The victim managed to grab a sharp object and cut off his private parts.

Osman Ali's Penis slashed, while trying to rape a female



Admitted in Guwahati Medical College for treatment.



অসমীয়াত কয়

যেনে কুকুৰ

তেনে টাঙোন



When the news of the incident spread, Osman Ali was rushed to the Morigaon Civil Hospital. He was later referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further medical attention.

Muslim Maulvi got his penis chopped by wife

In June 2021, it was reported that the wife of an Islamic cleric named Maulvi Vakil Ahmed chopped off his penis for wanting to marry for the third time.

The said incident took place in the Shikarpur village Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bhaurakala police station area. The accused was identified as one Hazra, the Maulvi’s first wife.

Hajra informed the police that Ahmed wanted to marry for the third time while she had been planning to get her unmarried daughter married first.

A heated argument ensued between the two, post which Hazra attacked him with a knife and chopped his private parts off. The police have arrested the accused, seized the murder weapon, and sent her to jail.