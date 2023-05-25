Bageshwar Dham and its Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri have been criticized by the Liberal and Islamist cabal several times for talking about Sanatan Dharma unabashedly. The people of the Muslim community have also been asked to stay away from the Mahant by Muslim clerics. Despite that, some of the Muslim community people are realizing the greatness of Sanatan Dharma stating that Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is a Godly person and Sanatan Dharma is pure and moral.

On Wednesday, May 24, a Muslim woman from Bangladesh arrived at the ‘Ram Katha’ event of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, and said that she wanted to leave Islam and become part of the Hindu religion. She said that she believed in Lord Rama and that she found peace in chanting his name.

The woman, wearing a burqa, also said that she had been following the Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on YouTube for several months and wanted to meet him in person. On asking whether was she being pressurized to embrace Hinduism, the Muslim woman confirmed that she had legally come to India of her own will and that she wanted to become Sanatani.

“There is no pressure from anyone. I am taking this step inspired by your hymns. There is no religion bigger than Sanatan Dharma,” the woman confirmed. Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri then said that he was being accused of creating a nuisance, but he was not against any religion. “I don’t believe in conversion and I have no role to play in it. But I believe in gharwapsi. My role is just to chant the name of Lord Rama. You can follow Sanatan Dharma without quitting your religion,” he said.

However, the woman continued to insist that she wanted to be a part of the Sanatan Dharma. Dhirendra Shastri is said to have promised to meet the girl after Vanvasi Ramkatha and also asked Ayush Minister Ramkishore Kavre to meet the girl so that she could be accepted in Sanatan Dharma.

A two-day Vanvasi Ram Katha was organized at Bhadukota in Paraswara of Balaghat. During the event, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri organized a divine court on two days, i.e. 23 and 24 May, when the Muslim woman from Bangladesh happened to approach him.

A Muslim from West Bengal had earlier called Baba a Godly Man

This is not the first time when a Muslim girl has expressed the desire to be a part of Sanatan Dharma. Earlier, on May 13, a Muslim woman from the Malda region of West Bengal had attended Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s event in Patna, Bihar, and had said that Dhirendra Shastri is a Godly man.

“I have seen his programs on the internet. He helps everybody. That is the reason I have come here. He is Ali Baba. Rest all are thugs. I completely believe in Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri,” she was quoted as saying.

It was also reported that several Muslim community people had attended the event and had also participated in the Kalash Yatra organized on May 12. One of the persons who had come from Nepal said that Baba had come in his dreams and so he traveled to Bihar to meet him in person.

Recently, a ‘Ram Katha’ event was organized by Dhirendra Shastri in Paraswara of Balaghat city. Notably, it is a tribal forest dweller area of Balaghat district where many Christian missionaries actively operate to convert the religion of poor Hindu tribals to Christianity. The missionaries also manage to influence the poor Hindu people with anti-India rhetorics.

Shastri, during the event, was honored by many of the tribal Hindus who performed his Aarti and also praised the Sanatan Dharma. As per the official tweet shared by Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, many of the converted pupils also chose the path of Ghar wapsi.

इस तस्वीर को गौर से देखिये

यह फोटो बालाघाट की है जब पूज्य सरकार बालाघाट जिले के आदिवासी वनवासी इलाके परसवाड़ा में वनवासी श्रीराम कथा करने आए थे…

यह वो इलाका है जिसे धर्मान्तरण कराने वाली मिशनरियों और सनातन विरोधी अन्य संस्थाओं ने अपना चरागाह बनाकर रखा है सरकार ने यहां खुद… pic.twitter.com/itCaqEMQiK — Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (Official) (@bageshwardham) May 25, 2023

Agra Masjid cleric had warned Muslims to stay away from Dhirendra Shastri

Interestingly, earlier a Muslim cleric from one of the Masjids in Agra had asked all the Muslims to literally stay away from Shastri Ji. Mohammed Sharif Kala, the manager of the Agra mosque had said that Dhirendra Shastri was talking about breaking the country and that he wanted to establish a Hindu Rashtra by demeaning the Muslim community.

The Bhartiya Muslim Vikas Parishad had also supported the cleric and said that action should be taken against Dhirendra Shastri for his controversial statements against the Muslim community.

Two reasons Islamists and Leftists hate Shastri Ji

Islamists, supported by the liberals, specifically attack Dhirendra Krishna Shastri for a number of reasons. Dhirendra Shastri speaks forthrightly about gharwapsi and Sanatan Dharma. Secondly, and maybe more significantly, Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri hosts numerous of these gatherings in tribal regions, which are hotbeds of Christian and Islamic conversion.

With these Kathas, Shastri Ji aims to ensure that religious conversion by missionaries and Islamists is reduced significantly. Additionally, he officiates at large marriages for a number of Hindu girls from impoverished backgrounds and speaks passionately on the need to protect Hindus, the danger of the Love Jihad, and the assault by Abrahamics against Hinduism, its customs, and civilization.

Dhirendra Shastri had also once raised his voice against Muslims converting Hindus openly and had said that we (Hindus) needed to fear none. “Ever since I have raised the issue of Gharwapsi for Sanatan Dharma, they are conspiring against us, we don’t have to stop and fear anyone, we have to be cautious. I want to ask, have you ever raised your voice against the priests and people of other religions who convert Hindus? Is praying to your deity superstition (Jaadu-Tona)? I urge all the followers of Sanatan Dharma to stand united. I again request you to raise your finger against the superstitions of other religions also”, Dhirendra Shastri had once said.

However, on May 24, he said that though he strongly believed in Garwapsi, he had no role to play in conversion and that he never believed in conversion.

About Bageshwar Dham Sarkar

The Bageshwar Dham Temple is situated in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The temple is devoted to Lord Hanuman. 26-year-old Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was originally Dhirendra Krishna Garg. Shastri is the Mahant (head priest) of the temple and is popularly called ‘Bageshwar Dham Sarkar’. According to the information available on the website of Bageshwar Dham, Shastri is the successor of his grandfather Dada Guruji Maharaj who was a ‘Siddh’ saint.

In recent years, Dhirendra Shastri gained popularity among devotees and on social media. A court or Darbaar is held at the Bageshar Dham every Tuesday and Saturday, wherein Dhirendra Shastri solves the problems of the devotees of Lord Hanuman. Shastri has, however, always claimed that it is the power and miracle of Lord Hanuman that blesses the devotees and that he is only a medium and holds no supernatural powers.