Thursday, May 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKaimur, Bihar: Naimullah Khan and Raess Ul Khan among 17 arrested for attacking Hindus...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kaimur, Bihar: Naimullah Khan and Raess Ul Khan among 17 arrested for attacking Hindus mercilessly after a calf had entered their field

The incident took place in Karari village of Durgapuri police station precinct. Kaimur police said that a case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Ramashankar Paswan. 

OpIndia Staff
Image via Organiser
12

On Tuesday, May 2, Hindus were attacked mercilessly in Bhabua, in the Kaimur district of Bihar over a minor dispute involving the purchase of a calf. As the video wherein some people were seen attacking others with sticks went viral, Kaimur Police informed that a complaint has been registered and two accused persons have been arrested. It has been reported that 6 people have been severely injured in the attack.

In the viral video, a girl can be heard crying and pleading for help as her family members were being assaulted by the Muslim attackers. She also spoke about how local Muslims have been attacking Hindus for no reason. Begging and pleading, towards the end, she shows the Islamist mob attacking her brother.

The incident took place in Karari village of Durgapuri police station precinct. Kaimur police said that a case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Ramashankar Paswan. 

According to an Organiser report, the scuffle erupted after a calf trespassed the field that belonged to the Muslim side. Complainant Ramashankar Paswan named seventeen people belonging to the Muslim community as the accused. Following this, an FIR was registered on May 2.

The report further stated that the Investigating Officer in the case, Awadhesh Arun confirmed that two of the seventeen named in the FIR have been arrested adding that the arrested persons have been identified as Naimullah Khan and Raees Ul Khan. IO Awadhesh Arun also said that the accused persons have been booked under IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 341, 323, 307, 504, 506, and the relevant sections of the ST/ST Act.

Taking to Twitter Kaimur Police said that they are conducting searches to nab the other accused persons and the situation is under control in the village.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,560FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com