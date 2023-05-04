Kaimur, Bihar: Naimullah Khan and Raess Ul Khan among 17 arrested for attacking Hindus mercilessly after a calf had entered their field

On Tuesday, May 2, Hindus were attacked mercilessly in Bhabua, in the Kaimur district of Bihar over a minor dispute involving the purchase of a calf. As the video wherein some people were seen attacking others with sticks went viral, Kaimur Police informed that a complaint has been registered and two accused persons have been arrested. It has been reported that 6 people have been severely injured in the attack.

In the viral video, a girl can be heard crying and pleading for help as her family members were being assaulted by the Muslim attackers. She also spoke about how local Muslims have been attacking Hindus for no reason. Begging and pleading, towards the end, she shows the Islamist mob attacking her brother.

The incident took place in Karari village of Durgapuri police station precinct. Kaimur police said that a case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Ramashankar Paswan.

According to an Organiser report, the scuffle erupted after a calf trespassed the field that belonged to the Muslim side. Complainant Ramashankar Paswan named seventeen people belonging to the Muslim community as the accused. Following this, an FIR was registered on May 2.

The report further stated that the Investigating Officer in the case, Awadhesh Arun confirmed that two of the seventeen named in the FIR have been arrested adding that the arrested persons have been identified as Naimullah Khan and Raees Ul Khan. IO Awadhesh Arun also said that the accused persons have been booked under IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 341, 323, 307, 504, 506, and the relevant sections of the ST/ST Act.

Taking to Twitter Kaimur Police said that they are conducting searches to nab the other accused persons and the situation is under control in the village.