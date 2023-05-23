Tuesday, May 23, 2023
HomePoliticsAs Congress makes a fuss about Modi inaugurating new parliament building, Hardeep Puri reminds...
News Reports
Updated:

As Congress makes a fuss about Modi inaugurating new parliament building, Hardeep Puri reminds them of the Gandhi family’s legacy

For the past several days, Congress leaders have been attacking the ruling party BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that they are insulting the President of India by letting PM Modi inaugurate the new Parliament Building.

OpIndia Staff
Hardeep Singh Puri
Congress leaders get befitting reply from Union Minister (Image: Wiki)
11

On May 23, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri gave a befitting reply to the Congress leaders who were creating a fuss about Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building.

In a series of Tweets, Puri said that Congress President and other leaders previously criticised the new Parliament building and questioned its necessity. He added that now they have shifted the goalpost by generously misquoting an article from the Constitution.

Minister Puri further reminded the Congress leaders of their uncharitable comments about President Droupadi Murmu. He said, “After uncharitable comments about Hon’ble President in the past by its leaders, Congress president now makes uncalled for & gratuitous comments on her election! Tragic that Congress claiming to be a national party lacks in any national spirit & sense of pride in India’s progress.”

Puri questioned Congress leaders’ intentions as they consistently indulged in partisan polemics based on falsehoods.

The minister reminded the Congress leaders of two specific dates. The first was October 24, 1975, when then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe and the second was August 15, 1987, when then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Parliament Library.

He said, “So, instead of now finding articles to justify their hypocrisy why can’t they just smile & join India on this momentous achievement & her march to greatness!”

Comments by Congress leaders

For the past several days, Congress leaders have been attacking the ruling party BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that they are insulting the President of India by letting PM Modi inaugurate the new Parliament Building.

The Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of using Dalit and Tribal communities for electoral reasons. In a series of tweets, Kharge accused the central government of not inviting then-President Kovind for laying down the foundation of the new Parliament building and President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the same.

Quoting Kharge, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor cited Article 60 and Article 111 of the Constitution of India which suggest the President is the head of the Parliament. He said, “It was bizarre enough that the PM performed the ground-breaking ceremony & puja when construction began, but incomprehensible (& arguably unconstitutional) for him and not the President to inaugurate the building.”

Congress leader Manish Tiwari cited Article 79 of the Constitution of India which says, “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the council of States and the House of the People”.

Parliament documents about events specified by Puri

Several documents talk about the two events Minister Puri mentioned. For instance, a PDF in Lok Sabha documents named Parliament House Estate under the Section Construction of the Building noted that the foundation stone of the Parliament House Annexe was laid down on August 3, 1970, by then President VV Giri. The inauguration of the building was done by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 24, 1975.

Source: Lok Sabha Documents

Furthermore, Section Parliament Library Building talked about Rajiv Gandhi laying down the foundation stone of the building on August 15, 1987. The Bhoomi Poojan was performed by then-Speaker of Lok Sabha Shivraj V Patil on April 17, 1994, again a Congress leader. 

Source: Lok Sabha Documents

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,686FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com