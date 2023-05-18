On Wednesday, a 30-year-old assistant professor at a Delhi-based university was detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly impersonating the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi and calling the university’s vice chancellor on many occasions to request favors on his behalf.

Rohit Singh, an assistant professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), was named by the police as the defendant. According to police, the accused began making calls on the L-G’s behalf in September of last year. He was apprehended on May 15 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from the UK. A case against him was lodged at Dwarka North Police Station.

“Singh called the Vice Chancellor of the university twice over the landline phone impersonating the L-G. In the first instance, he got his leave sanctioned. In the second instance, on September 30 last year, he called the VC by impersonating the L-G to get his sister selected as faculty in the English Department of GGSIPU,” one of the police officers confirmed.

Singh has been taken into custody at the IGI Airport, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, Harsh Vardhan. The matter was reported to the police after the second call to the VC.

“Singh works as an Assistant Professor in the Economics Department of the university and made the call for the appointment of his sister Manvi Singh in the English Department of the university. From the call detail record (CDR) of the Vice Chancellor’s landline number, it was revealed that the call was made from a United Kingdom-based number, and upon investigation, it was further established that the said UK number also had call interactions with mobile numbers belonging to the said candidate, Manvi Singh and her father Rajpal Singh,” said an officer.

According to the police, the duo was questioned and they admitted that the UK-based number belonged to the Singh, who had left on September 27 of last year for further study overseas. “A Look Out Circular against Rohit Singh was also initiated,” a police official remarked.