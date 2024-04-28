Sunday, April 28, 2024
Congress suffers major blow, party's Delhi President Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns citing interference and alliance with 'liar' AAP

In the meantime, an old tweet by Congress from 2018, welcoming Lovely into the party, has now surfaced on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi with Arvinder Singh Lovely, image via X/ Congress
On Saturday (27th April), the President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Arvinder Singh Lovely tendered his resignation from the grand-old-party.

“Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as Media head of DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all Block presidents in the city. Resultantly more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have a Block President,” he said.

“The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi,” Arvinder Singh Lovely emphasised.

“We respected the Party’s final decision. Not only did I publicly back the decision, I also ensured that the full State Unit fell in line with the High Command’s final order. On instructions from AICC General Secretary (Organisation), I even went to the extent of visiting Kejriwal’s residence on the night of his Arrest along with Subash Chopra and Sandeep Dikshit, despite the same being against my position on the matter,” the ex-President of DPCC noted.

The development comes amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In the meantime, an old tweet by Congress from 2018, welcoming Lovely into the party, has now surfaced on social media.

