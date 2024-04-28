On Saturday (28th April) night, a BJP leader named Saraswati Sarkar was reportedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while she was campaigning for party MP Debasree Chaudhuri.

The incident took place in the Anadapur neighbourhood in Kasba, which falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal.

According to a report by AajTak Bangla, Saraswati Sarkar is the President of Kasba Mahila Mandal. She along with several BJP workers were attacked while they were putting up posters in support of BJP MP Debasree Chaudhuri.

Protest at Anandapur Police Station against brutal attack by @MamataOfficial TMC G00ns on Kasba Mondal President.



In visuals that have now surfaced on social media, the injured BJP leader was seen bleeding from her head. When AajTak Bangla talked to a BJP worker, she informed, “Saraswati Sarkar was hit on the head with the butt of a gun. It was done by TMC workers.”

In the meantime, BJP MP Debasree Chaudhuri met the victim at her residence. A complaint was also filed with Anandapur police station but no accused has been arrested so far.

In a tweet, Chaudhuri stated, “Protest at Anandapur Police Station against brutal attack by TMC Goons on Kasba Mondal President. Officer-in-charge of Anandapur PS is missing, they have to arrest culprits who attacked Saraswati Sarkar.”

No woman is safe in West Bengal.



Last night, TMC goons targeted Saraswati Sarkar, BJP’s Kasba Mondal President (in South Kolkata). Mamata Banerjee is a colossal disaster as Home Minister of Bengal.



Imagine if Kolkata is not safe, how bad would #Sandeshkhali be. People of Bengal… pic.twitter.com/rivtKgljpd — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 28, 2024

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya also lashed out at the TMC government and said, “No woman is safe in West Bengal. Last night, TMC goons targeted Saraswati Sarkar, BJP’s Kasba Mondal President (in South Kolkata).”

“Mamata Banerjee is a colossal disaster as Home Minister of Bengal. Imagine if Kolkata is not safe, how bad would Sandeshkhali be. People of Bengal will respond to these atrocities,” he added

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also condemned the attack on Saraswati Sarkar and said, “The people of West Bengal are watching it & will answer it.”

Women's Security is a nightmare in #WestBengal…!



Goons of @AITCofficial targeted Saraswati Sarkar, Kasba Mandal President of @BJP4Bengal (In South Kolkata) last night. If Kolkata isn’t safe for women despite @MamataOfficial being Chief Minister & eventually Home Minister of… pic.twitter.com/ugoYRCHf7Q — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha(Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrManikSaha2) April 28, 2024

Recently, Trinamool Congress MLA Hamidul Rehman was threatening people against voting for the BJP. “Don’t dare to waste your vote and commit mischief. The central force will leave on 26th and you will be left here with our forces,” the TMC MP from the Chopra constituency was heard saying.

He further threatened, “At that time, do not complain about the tragedy that will befall your fate.” Hamidul Rehman subtly reminded voters about the TMC’s Khela of violence during the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections and the 2023 Panchayat polls.

In March this year, OpIndia reported about 5 incidents of attacks on BJP workers, carried out by goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress party.