On Sunday, 28th April, Home Minister Amit Shah called out Rahul Gandhi and Congress party for deceiving people by telling baseless lies. Reacting to Congress’s statement where they claimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would abolish reservation if it came back to power, Home Minister Shah said that the BJP has been in power with the full majority for ten years, if the party had any plan to abolish reservation, it would have done it long back. Notably, Congress used a fake, edited video of HM Shah to make the false claims.

राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस आरक्षण को लेकर देशवासियों को गुमराह कर रही है। कांग्रेस ने तुष्टिकरण के लिए कर्नाटक और आंध्र प्रदेश में अल्पसंख्यकों को आरक्षण देकर एवं जामिया और AMU जैसी संस्थाओं में SC-ST और OBC को वंचित रखकर आरक्षण खत्म करने का प्रयास किया है। लेकिन ये मोदी जी की… pic.twitter.com/IfHvjyGzQu — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 28, 2024

Amit Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi is deceiving people by telling baseless lies. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in this country for 10 years, forming a government with full majority both times. If the BJP intended to abolish reservations, it would have done so already. Narendra Modi has assured all Dalits, backward classes, and tribal sisters and brothers across the nation that as long as the BJP is in power, no one will touch reservations.”

Assuring everyone that BJP would not let anything happen to the reservations, Home Minister Shah said, “Today, I want to tell the people of the country that the Congress party has always attacked the reservations for SC/ST/OBC. When their government came to Karnataka, they cut 4% for minority reservations. Whose reservation got cut? OBCs.”

“Even today, SC/ST/OBC reservations are not allowed at Jamia Millia and Aligarh Universities. The sole reason for this is Congress’s policy towards SC/ST/OBC. They have always opposed the backward society, ignored Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and never worked to deliver justice to the tribals. Narendra Modi is the one who worked to deliver justice to the tribals by appointing Droupadi Murmu as the President. I want to remind the people of the country once again of Modi’s guarantee that as long as the BJP is in politics, there will be no harm to SC/ST/OBC reservations. This is Modi’s guarantee,” said Amit Shah.

Congress shared a fake video of HM Shah

On 27th April, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Telangana Congress party stirred the hornet’s nest after it shared an edited video and falsely claimed that BJP leader Amit Shah has promised to end reservations for the SC, ST and the OBCs.

In a tweet, Congress handle said, “Brothers and sisters who are in the BJP, belong to the SC, ST, OBC minority and are doing politics in the name of religion, please watch this video and take a decision whether to vote for the BJP.

“Let’s teach Amit Shah, Narendra Modi’s BJP party a proper lesson for saying that they will remove the reservations of SC, ST, OBC and minorities if they come back to power with pride and arrogance while enjoying the fruits of reservation given by the Constitution of India,” Telanagana Congress continued to peddle lies.

“Remove BJP from power…Save the country. Let us protect the rights given to us by the Constitution. The Constitution of India should flourish,” it concluded.

The tweet by the Telangana Congress was accompanied by a video of Amit Shah, which has been maliciously edited to give the impression that the Union Home Minister wants to end caste-based reservations.

In reality, the Union Home Minister had vowed to end unconstitutional reservation for the Muslim community and give it to the SC, ST and OBCs.