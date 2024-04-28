A shocking case of rape and attempted murder has come to light from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a woman has filed a complaint against her husband Sajid and his brother Salman for attempted murder and rape. In her complaint, the woman said that her husband’s brother raped her on 2nd April this year during Ramzan when she was alone at home. Later, her husband and his brother tried to kill her.

‘Now you are my sister-in-law’ claimed husband after rape by his brother

An FIR has been filed at Khatauli Police Station, district Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 376, 307 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code based on the victim’s complaint. The woman said in her complaint that on 2nd April, during Ramzan, her husband Sajid was not at home when his brother Salman raped her.

The victim further said in the complaint that the next day, when the victim informed her husband about the incident, Sajid said, “You are my sister-in-law (bhabhi) now and not my wife”. The victim was shocked and when she expressed her dismay over the reaction of her husband, he tried to kill her. The victim said in her complaint that her husband tried to strangulate her using her ‘dupatta‘ and his brother Salman recorded the incident. She somehow managed to escape.

Muzaffarnagar police assures strict action

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapati said that they have formed teams to arrest the accused. The woman was in shock due to the incident. The husband and his brother are absconding at the time of filing this report.

Speaking to Jagran, Umesh Kumar Roriya, Inspector, Khatauli Police Station, said, “The victim has filed a complaint of attempted murder against her husband and of rape against his brother. FIR has been filed based on the complaint and further investigation is underway.” Police assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.

OpIndia tried to contact the police but could not connect.