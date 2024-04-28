Sunday, April 28, 2024
HomeCrimeUttar Pradesh: Salman rapes brother Sajid's wife during Ramzan, both brothers later attempt to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Salman rapes brother Sajid’s wife during Ramzan, both brothers later attempt to murder the victim

An FIR has been filed at Khatauli Police Station, district Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 376, 307 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code based on the victim's complaint.

OpIndia Staff
Victim from Muzaffarnagar said her husband Sajid tried to kill her after his brother Salman raped her during Ramzan
Muzaffarnagar police filed a case of rape against Salman and attempted murder against Sajid (Image: SS from viral video of attempted murder where Sajid was tyring to stragulate his wife. Image Source: Aaj Tak
1

A shocking case of rape and attempted murder has come to light from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a woman has filed a complaint against her husband Sajid and his brother Salman for attempted murder and rape. In her complaint, the woman said that her husband’s brother raped her on 2nd April this year during Ramzan when she was alone at home. Later, her husband and his brother tried to kill her. 

‘Now you are my sister-in-law’ claimed husband after rape by his brother

An FIR has been filed at Khatauli Police Station, district Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 376, 307 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code based on the victim’s complaint. The woman said in her complaint that on 2nd April, during Ramzan, her husband Sajid was not at home when his brother Salman raped her. 

The victim further said in the complaint that the next day, when the victim informed her husband about the incident, Sajid said, “You are my sister-in-law (bhabhi) now and not my wife”. The victim was shocked and when she expressed her dismay over the reaction of her husband, he tried to kill her. The victim said in her complaint that her husband tried to strangulate her using her ‘dupatta‘ and his brother Salman recorded the incident. She somehow managed to escape.

Muzaffarnagar police assures strict action

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapati said that they have formed teams to arrest the accused. The woman was in shock due to the incident. The husband and his brother are absconding at the time of filing this report.

Speaking to Jagran, Umesh Kumar Roriya, Inspector, Khatauli Police Station, said, “The victim has filed a complaint of attempted murder against her husband and of rape against his brother. FIR has been filed based on the complaint and further investigation is underway.” Police assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.

OpIndia tried to contact the police but could not connect.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Congress suffers major blow, party’s Delhi President Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns citing interference and alliance with ‘liar’ AAP

OpIndia Staff -

Congress manifesto promises public work contracts for ‘minorties’, BJP slams party for Muslim appeasement

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in Gwalior: Married Sabir Khan blackmailed a Hindu girl, abducted and held hostage for 3 years, rapes and forced fed beef, pressurised...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Recovered items might have been brought in by the CBI’: Mamata Banerjee casts aspersions on arms seizure in Sandeshkhali

OpIndia Staff -

‘Convert to Islam and marry me, your life will be sorted’: Alfez Khan befriends Hindu girl in college in Indore, threatens to kill her...

OpIndia Staff -

Wakf board claimed 5-star Hotel Marriot in Hyderabad as its property, Telangana High Court quashes petition in the decades-old dispute

OpIndia Staff -

Surpassing Predecessors: ‘Mehengai’ disappears from election campaigns as Inflation in India reduces to the lowest during Narendra Modi’s term among all PMs

Prof. Vidhu Shekhar -

The mystery of ‘Pharaoh’s curse’ solved: Scientists claim they have uncovered the enigma of mystifying King Tutankhamun tomb deaths

Jinit Jain -

Iran says Indians onboard the Israel-linked ‘MSC Aries’ ship will be released soon, had seized the vessel amidst tensions with Israel

OpIndia Staff -

TV Actress Krishna Mukherjee accuses ‘Shubh Shagun’ producer of harassment and threats; producer Kundan Singh denies allegations and promises legal action against her

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com