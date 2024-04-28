Sunday, April 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCongress Shehzada insults Rajas and Maharajas, silent of atrocities of Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress Shehzada insults Rajas and Maharajas, silent of atrocities of Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badhshahs: PM Modi rips into Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi said that Rahul Gandhi was silent on the excesses and atrocities committed by Muslim emperors on their peasants, demolition of Hindu temples

ANI
6

Tearing into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that “Rajas and Maharajas used to take away lands”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Wayanad MP doesn’t speak a word on the atrocities committed by the “Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badhshahs”, adding that the statement was intended at appeasing a certain ‘vote bank’.

Addressing a mega public meeting at Belagavi in Congress-ruled Karnataka on Sunday, PM Modi said, “The Shehzada of the Congress said recently that our Rajas and Maharajas back in the day were ruthless. They snatched or took away the humble assets of the poor at their whim. The Shehzada insulted the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chennamma, whose good governance and patriotism still fill us with national pride and honour. Does he not have any knowledge of the contribution of the royal family of Mysuru who we all regard very highly and are proud of?”

Claiming that the Congress leader was silent on the excesses and atrocities committed by Muslim emperors on their peasants, he added, “The Shehzada’s was carefully calibrated, on purpose, to appease a certain vote bank. He did not utter a single word on the atrocities committed by the Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badhshahs (on their peasants). The Congress seems to have forgotten the grave excesses perpetrated by (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb, who destroyed thousands of our temples.”

Invoking the glorious legacies of the Hindu rulers and emperors, PM Modi said all that Rahul cares about is his ‘vote bank’.

“The Benaras Hindu Unversity (BHU) could not have been established without the help of the king, who ruled the city back in the day. Maharaja Gaekwad of Baroda had helped Baba Saheb Ambedkar pursue his higher studies abroad. The Congress’ Shehzada knows nothing about this and is making public statements that are aimed at advancing the party’s vote bank politics. The Congress is in an alliance with parties that glorify Aurangzeb. They don’t talk about kings who destroyed our pilgrimage sites, looted them, killed our people while also slaughtering livestock,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in the state, Rahul said, “Many Rajas, Maharajas ruled us back in the day. They did whatever they wished and took away the land of their peasants at will. It was the Congress and its workers who, along with freedom fighters, brought us independence from our oppressors and restored democracy and the rule of law to the country.”

Also taking aim at the ruling Congress over the prevailing law and order situation in the state, PM Modi said, “Since the Congress came to power in Karnataka, the law and order situation in the state has been on a free-fall. The incident in Hubballi (the daylight murder of a sitting Congress corporator’s daughter) shook the country’s conscience. When the bereaved family sought action, the ruling Congress, yet again, preferred appeasement over justice. They do not value the lives of our daughters like Neha (Hiremath). All they care about is their vote bank.”

Neha (23), the daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18.

The accused, Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled the scene after the stabbing attack, was subsequently arrested.

Neha was a first-year MCA student and the assailant, Fayaz, was her former classmate.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Trucks full of thousands of cows at Adani port in Gujarat will be taken to Arab countries for slaughter’: Know the reality behind the...

OpIndia Staff -
The Adani Group has nothing to do with the claim in the viral video and the port is actually located in Iraq and not Gujarat.
Politics

Congress deceiving people with lies, BJP will never let anything happen to SC/ST/OBC reservations – Amit Shah hits back after Congress shared his edited...

OpIndia Staff -
Home MInister Amit Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi is deceiving people by telling baseless lies. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in this country for 10 years, forming a government with full majority both times. If the BJP intended to abolish reservations, it would have done so already. Narendra Modi has assured all Dalits, backward classes, and tribal sisters and brothers across the nation that as long as the BJP is in power, no one will touch reservations.”

Mahadev Betting App Scam: Actor and ‘fitness influencer’ Sahil Khan arrested By Mumbai Police SIT from Chhattisgarh after hours-long operation

Congress suffers major blow, party’s Delhi President Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns citing interference and alliance with ‘liar’ AAP

Congress manifesto promises public work contracts for ‘minorties’, BJP slams party for Muslim appeasement

‘Recovered items might have been brought in by the CBI’: Mamata Banerjee casts aspersions on arms seizure in Sandeshkhali

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com