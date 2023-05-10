Wednesday, May 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsExit polls result: Hung assembly likely in Karnataka as polls predict a close fight...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Exit polls result: Hung assembly likely in Karnataka as polls predict a close fight between BJP and Congress, with JDS as kingmaker

Most of the exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, with Congress and BJP going neck and neck with around 100 seats each, while JDS has emerged as a kingmaker with 20-25 seats.

OpIndia Staff
Exit polls Karnataka
Exit Polls predict a hung assembly in Karnataka
10

Following the assembly elections in Karnataka, the exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in the state, with a close fight between the BJP and Congress to emerge as the political party with the highest number of seats in the polls.

The Asianet Suvarna-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 94 to 117 seats to the BJP, 91 to 106 to the Congress party, 14 to 24 to the JDS, and 0-2 to others. The polls have reported Congress to be the number 1 party in terms of vote share, with the grand old party predicted of receiving 38 to 40 per cent of the vote share.

The ABP-Cvoter exit poll, too, has predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, with a slight edge to the Congress party. As per the polls, out of the 224 seats, BJP is slated to bag 83 to 95 seats, 100-112 seats to Congress, 21-29 to JDS, and 2 to 6 by others.

The Republic-PMARQ poll has granted 84 to 100 seats to the BJP, 94 to 108 seats to Congress, 24-32 to JDS, and 2 to 6 to others.

Similarly, the TV 9 Bharatvarsh exit poll too predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, with JDS as the kingmaker. The Congress is expected to rack up 99 to 109 seats, the BJP 88 to 98 seats, and the JDS 21 to 26 seats, the polls say.

However, the exit polls conducted by News Nation-CGS say that BJP would pass the 113 mark to form a government in Karnataka. Its results grant BJP 114 seats while predicting 86 for Congress and 21 for JDS.

The voting process in Karnataka for 224 assembly constituencies, featuring a total of 2,615 candidates vying for victory concluded on Wednesday. The outcome for these candidates will be revealed on May 13, which marks the day of the vote counting.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘This man is Pol Pot. I find him more dangerous’: Interview of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap resurfaces amid harassment of Times Now journalist by AAP...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka polls: ‘DK Shivakumar blackmailed me to back up from the polls by threatening to release a CD’, says BJP leader

ANI -

No protesting against the Congress govt, raising voice only against corruption: Sachin Pilot ahead of his Jan Sangharsh Yatra

ANI -

As Pakistan descends into chaos, netizens share 2009 tweet of PM Modi: Here is what happened back then which made Modi tweet about Pakistan

Shraddha Pandey -

Islamabad HC indicts former PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana case even as Pakistan Twitter posts rumours about his deaths: What is actually happening

OpIndia Staff -

AAP claims court said that there is no evidence to prove the Delhi liquor scam, here is how they are lying and misquoting a...

Raju Das -

One Tipu Sultan absconded after raping 5 year old, arrested after Uttar Pradesh police shoots him in the leg: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘6 years of Islamic study, and I became anti-Hindu, anti-nation’, ‘considered non-Muslims as Kafir’: Read real ‘Kerala story’ as narrated by Anagha Jaigopal, Vishali...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Minorities Commission seeks FIR against Tajinder Bagga for hurting Sikh sentiments after he defined ‘Waheguru’ in a tweet, says SGPC gave a different...

OpIndia Staff -

China reopens Kailash Mansarovar Yatra with new restrictions to discourage Indian pilgrims: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,230FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com