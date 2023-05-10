Following the assembly elections in Karnataka, the exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in the state, with a close fight between the BJP and Congress to emerge as the political party with the highest number of seats in the polls.

The Asianet Suvarna-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 94 to 117 seats to the BJP, 91 to 106 to the Congress party, 14 to 24 to the JDS, and 0-2 to others. The polls have reported Congress to be the number 1 party in terms of vote share, with the grand old party predicted of receiving 38 to 40 per cent of the vote share.

The ABP-Cvoter exit poll, too, has predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, with a slight edge to the Congress party. As per the polls, out of the 224 seats, BJP is slated to bag 83 to 95 seats, 100-112 seats to Congress, 21-29 to JDS, and 2 to 6 by others.

The Republic-PMARQ poll has granted 84 to 100 seats to the BJP, 94 to 108 seats to Congress, 24-32 to JDS, and 2 to 6 to others.

Similarly, the TV 9 Bharatvarsh exit poll too predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, with JDS as the kingmaker. The Congress is expected to rack up 99 to 109 seats, the BJP 88 to 98 seats, and the JDS 21 to 26 seats, the polls say.

However, the exit polls conducted by News Nation-CGS say that BJP would pass the 113 mark to form a government in Karnataka. Its results grant BJP 114 seats while predicting 86 for Congress and 21 for JDS.

The voting process in Karnataka for 224 assembly constituencies, featuring a total of 2,615 candidates vying for victory concluded on Wednesday. The outcome for these candidates will be revealed on May 13, which marks the day of the vote counting.