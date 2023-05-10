Geological Survey of India terms claims of Lithium reserve found in Rajasthan as ‘baseless’ even as Rajasthan minister credits CM Ashok Gehlot

On Tuesday, May 9, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) refuted reports which claimed that lithium reserves have been identified in Rajasthan as “baseless”.

“Media reports published in various newspapers regarding the finding of large lithium reserves by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), in Degana area, Nagaur district, Rajasthan are completely baseless and misleading,” GSI said.

The GSI added that no such information was provided by either the regional or central headquarters.

This comes after it was reported in the media that lithium reserves have now been found in the Degana municipality of Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. It was said that the amount of lithium in these reserves is enough to meet 80% of India’s overall needs.

While the GSI has dismissed the reports of the discovery of Lithium reserves in Nagaur district, Rajasthan’s mining minister Pramod Bhaya earlier claimed ‘credit’ as he said that CM Ashok Gehlot’s prime focus was on conducting as many surveys as possible. Minister Bhaya also asserted that the reserve found here is way bigger than those in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is our luck that we have found Lithium in our state. CM’s prime focus this time was to have as many surveys as possible…Lithium reserve that has been found in Nagaur is much bigger than what was found in Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhaya said.

The GSI discovered 5.9 million tonnes of lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year. Lithium is a soft, silvery-white metal that has earned the moniker “white gold” due to its great demand in the global energy markets. Lithium is most commonly found in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, and electric vehicles.