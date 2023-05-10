Wednesday, May 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGeological Survey of India terms claims of Lithium reserve found in Rajasthan as 'baseless'...
News Reports
Updated:

Geological Survey of India terms claims of Lithium reserve found in Rajasthan as ‘baseless’ even as Rajasthan minister credits CM Ashok Gehlot

While the GSI has dismissed the reports of the discovery of Lithium reserves in Nagaur district, Rajasthan’s mining minister Pramod Bhaya earlier claimed ‘credit’ as he said that CM Ashok Gehlot’s prime focus was on conducting as many surveys as possible.

OpIndia Staff
lithium
Representational images via GSI and Go4WorldBusiness
19

On Tuesday, May 9, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) refuted reports which claimed that lithium reserves have been identified in Rajasthan as “baseless”.

“Media reports published in various newspapers regarding the finding of large lithium reserves by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), in Degana area, Nagaur district, Rajasthan are completely baseless and misleading,” GSI said.

The GSI added that no such information was provided by either the regional or central headquarters.

This comes after it was reported in the media that lithium reserves have now been found in the Degana municipality of Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. It was said that the amount of lithium in these reserves is enough to meet 80% of India’s overall needs. 

While the GSI has dismissed the reports of the discovery of Lithium reserves in Nagaur district, Rajasthan’s mining minister Pramod Bhaya earlier claimed ‘credit’ as he said that CM Ashok Gehlot’s prime focus was on conducting as many surveys as possible. Minister Bhaya also asserted that the reserve found here is way bigger than those in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is our luck that we have found Lithium in our state. CM’s prime focus this time was to have as many surveys as possible…Lithium reserve that has been found in Nagaur is much bigger than what was found in Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhaya said.

The GSI discovered 5.9 million tonnes of lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year. Lithium is a soft, silvery-white metal that has earned the moniker “white gold” due to its great demand in the global energy markets. Lithium is most commonly found in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, and electric vehicles.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim doctor murders Hindu wife for not converting to Islam after marrying her pretending to be Hindu, gets life in jail after...

OpIndia Staff -

‘We still don’t have jurisdiction in Pakistan’: How Delhi Police shut down a Pakistani troll for wanting to complain against PM Modi and RAW

OpIndia Staff -

‘Virat Hindu’ Subramanian Swamy reveals he met Mamata Banerjee, who had declared ‘jihad’ against BJP, to discuss 2024 LS elections, says she should be...

OpIndia Staff -

Forced to use the toilet with its door opened: Times Now journalist Bhavana Kishore narrates her ordeal after Punjab police arrested her, breaks down

OpIndia Staff -

Chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Takbeer’ grip Pakistan: Protests erupt in different cities after Imran Khan’s arrest; Pakistan Army HQ stormed

OpIndia Staff -

‘HM within his right to say religion-based reservation is unconstitutional’: Read arguments that led SC to reject Muslim body’s prayer to censor media

OpIndia Staff -

The Kerala Story makers move SC against the ban in West Bengal, also challenge de facto ban by TN Govt

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Woman chops off private part of Islamic cleric Osman Ali after he tries to rape her

OpIndia Staff -

‘Assam to form an expert committee to study provisions of Shariat law and legalities to ban polygamy’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

OpIndia Staff -

‘Depends on who gives the ranking’: SG Mehta counters Justice KM Joseph on press freedom ranking remarks

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,230FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com