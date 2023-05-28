On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament House to the nation. Calling India a culture, a tradition, PM Modi said that the people of India have given themselves a gift for the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’.

Earlier in the day, the PM installed the historic Sengol with Nandi at the top facing East-West direction in the new Parliament House next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair.

भारत एक लोकतान्त्रिक राष्ट्र ही नहीं बल्कि लोकतन्त्र की जननी भी है, Mother of Democracy भी है। pic.twitter.com/rulDUQAtIq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 28, 2023

Addressing the nation on the occasion, the PM said there are few moments in every nation’s history that are immortalised and May 28, 2023, is one such date. He added that the new Parliament House is not just a building but a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. He said, “This is a temple of our democracy that gives a message of India’s resolution to the world. This new Parliament building connects planning to reality, policy to realization, willpower to execution, and Sankalp to siddhi.”

ये सिर्फ एक भवन नहीं है।



ये 140 करोड़ भारतवासियों की आकांक्षाओं और सपनों का प्रतिबिंब है।



ये विश्व को भारत के दृढ संकल्प का संदेश देता हमारे लोकतंत्र का मंदिर है। pic.twitter.com/aRxAw40i2n — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 28, 2023

He added that the new building will be a medium for realizing the dreams of the freedom fighters. It will witness the sunrise of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and will see the realisation of a Viksit Bharat. He called the new building an example of the coexistence of ancient and modern.

Pm Modi remarked that there is new energy, new zeal, new enthusiasm, new thinking and a new journey for the nation. “There are new visions, new directions, new resolutions and a new trust,” he exclaimed. He said the world is looking at India’s determination and the vigour of its citizens with respect and hope. “When India moves forward, the world moves forward”, he remarked. He pointed out that the new Parliament House would invoke the development of the world from the development of India.

Speaking on the establishment of sacred Sengol, he underlined that during the great Chola empire, Sengol was seen as a symbol of the path of service duty and nation. He added that under the guidance of Rajaji and Adheenam, the Sengol became the sacred symbol of the transfer of power. “It is our good fortune that we could restore the dignity of this sacred Sengol. This Sengol will keep on inspiring us during the proceedings of the House”, he said.

जब भी इस संसद भवन में कार्यवाही शुरू होगी, सेंगोल हम सभी को प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/mWWVJ8BzcT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 28, 2023

He noted that the nation is the principal foundation for global democracy. The PM underlined that democracy is not just a system that is practised in India but it is a culture, thought and tradition. Referring to the Vedas, the Prime Minister highlighted that it teaches us the principles of democratic assemblies and committees. He also mentioned the Mahabharata where one can find the description of a Republic and said that India has lived and breathed democracy in Vaishali. “Our democracy is our inspiration and our Constitution is our resolution”, he said.

PM Modi said after years of slavery and losing so much, India resumed its journey and reached Amrit Kaam. He said, “Amrit Kaal is a period of forging new dimensions of development while preserving our heritage. This is Amrit Kaal of giving a new direction to the nation. This is Amrit Kaal of fulfilling innumerable aspirations.” He recalled the golden period of India’sprosperity and architecture. He said, “Today’s India is leaving behind the mentality of slavery and embracing that ancient glory of art. This new Parliament Building is a living example of this endeavour.”

PM remarked, “This building has Virasat (heritage) as well as Vastu (Architecture), Kala (art) as well as Kaushal (skill), sanskriti (culture) as well as notes of Samvidhan (Constitution). He pointed out that the interiors of Lok Sabha are themed on the national bird peacock and Rajya Sabha on the national flower lotus. The Parliament premises have the national tree Banyan. The new building incorporates the specialities of different parts of the country.” He mentioned granite from Rajasthan, timber from Maharashtra and carpet by Bhadhoi artisans. “We witness the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in every particle of this building”, he added.

The PM pointed out the difficulties in terms of modernisation, sitting arrangement and other aspects that the Parliamentarians were facing in the old building. He said that after discussing the need for the new building for decades, it has finally materialised. He expressed his happiness about the fact that the new building is equipped with all the modern technology and will be sufficient for the increased number of Parliamentarians in the coming future.

He further said that the new building will give new energy and strength to the largest democracy in the world. Stressing the importance of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said that it is the resolution of 140 crore Indians that consecrates the Parliament.

He expressed the hope that every decision taken here will adorn the coming centuries and strengthen the coming generations. He underlined that the path of empowerment of the poor, Dalit, backwards, tribal, disabled, and every deprived family of the society, along with prioritizing the development of the deprived will pass through this Parliament. “Every brick, every wall, every particle of this new Parliament House will be dedicated to the welfare of the poor”, the PM said.