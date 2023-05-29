Monday, May 29, 2023
Karnataka cabinet portfolios allotted: CM Siddaramaiah keeps Finance for himself, gives DK Shivakumar Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge have been given the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. 

ANI
Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (Image credit: The Print)
2

Two days after the Karnataka cabinet reached its full strength of 34, the portfolios were allocated with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeping Finance and his deputy DK Shivakumar getting Major and Medium Irrigation, and Bengaluru City Development ministries. 

Other than this, CM Siddaramaiah has also kept the ministries of Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT and BT Infrastructure development and all unallocated portfolios. DK Shivakumar, under the Bengaluru City Development Ministry, will be having control over BBMP, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL and BDA. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge have been given the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. 

G Parameshwara was allocated the crucial Home Ministry in the state of Karnataka. 

HK Patil has been allocated the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism. Former Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was allocated the Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Former Minister and Batarayanapur MLA Krishna Byregowda got the Revenue Ministry (excluding Muzrai). 

MC Sudhakar has been allocated the Education Ministry and D Sudhakar has been assigned to the Ministry of Planning and Statistics. 

Karnataka cabinet reached its full strength of 34 with 24 ministers taking oath as ministers on May 27. Earlier, eight ministers along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had taken oath on May 20. 

The eight MLAs who took oath on May 20 were; Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, party’s MLAs G Parameshwara and MB Patil, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. 

The 24 ministers who took oath on May 27 taking the state cabinet to its full strength were; HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, Eshwar Khandre, Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi R Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh S Lad, NS Boseraju, Suresha BS, Madhu Bangarappa, MC Sudhakar, and B Nagendra. 

The Karnataka cabinet expansion was done after the Chief Minister and Shivakumar held consultations with the party’s central leadership. 
Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats in the southern state.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

