Attempt to tarnish image, poison mind of voters: Deve Gowda’s Grandson Prajwal Revanna calls obscene videos “morphed” and files police complaint

According to the parliamentarian's complaint, the edited videos are being shared with the intention to "tarnish his image and poison the minds of voters."

OpIndia Staff
Image via Deccan Chronicle
10

An alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has sparked a heated verbal exchange between the Congress and alliance partners Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) ahead of the third round of the Lok Sabha elections. Now, the JD(S) leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and nephew of ex-Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has submitted a police complaint on 28th April asserting that the videos doing the rounds had been altered.

According to the parliamentarian’s complaint, the edited videos are being shared with the intention to “tarnish his image and poison the minds of voters.” The development transpired a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the formation of a special investigation team to look into the issue. Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna has reportedly left for Germany.

“The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna’s obscene video case. In light of this, the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission (Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary) had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request,” the chief minister informed on social media.

HD Kumaraswamy conveyed, “It is not related to me. A SIT probe has been ordered and officials have been put to work. If he has gone to a foreign country, getting him back is their responsibility. What should I say, if I’m asked? They (SIT) will get him, don’t worry.” Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary wrote to State Police Chief Alok Mohan and Siddaramaiah on April 25th asking for a special probe into sex videos that had gone viral in Hassan.

On 23rd April Poornachandra Tejaswi MG, the election agent of the JD(S) and the BJP also registered a First Information Report charging, “Naveen Gowda and others morphed videos and images and circulated them to the voters in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment through pen drives, CDs and WhatsApp to put Prajwal Revanna in a bad light. They are asking the people not to vote for him.”

S Prakash, the chief spokesperson of BJP’s state unit remarked, “We, as a party, have nothing to do with the videos and neither do we have any comments to make on the SIT probe announced by the state government into the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna.”

Over the past few days, some lewd film recordings reportedly featuring Prajwal Revanna with several females have been circulated in Hassan, Karnataka. Prajwal Revanna is contesting against Shreyas M Patel of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha election. The Hassan constituency went to vote on 26th April in the second phase of the poll.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

