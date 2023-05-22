On Saturday, a primary school teacher identified as Shanthamurthy MG was suspended after he shared a message on social media platforms criticising CM Siddaramaiah and his new government in the state of Karnataka. The incident is said to have happened in the Hosadurga region of Chitradurga district.

According to the reports, the suspension order was sent on the same day when Siddaramaiah took an oath as a Chief Minister of the state. The school teacher from Kanubennahalli government school in Hosadurga shared a post on Facebook about the burden on the state due to freebies announced by the government.

“When SM Krishna was the CM, the debt was 3,590 crore. During Dharam Singh, HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa, Sadananada Gowda and Jagadish Shettar’s tenures the debt was 15,635, 3,545, 25,653, 9,464 and 13, 464 crores respectively. But during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, the state debt touched 2,42,000 crores. Which is why it is for him to announce freebies,” the post read.

He received a suspension notice from the responsible officer, Field Education Officer L. Jayappa, shortly after sharing the message on his Facebook page for allegedly breaking the state’s civil services behaviour standards. Additionally, a departmental investigation of Santhamurthy’s actions has been authorized.

As promised, the Congress administration has in principle accepted the five assurances included in the party’s election manifesto, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress won 135 seats on May 10, unseating the governing BJP, which received 66 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular), on the other hand, won 19 seats, according to results released on May 13.